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Government launches crackdown on rising SGBV, child abduction cases in Central

Gender CS has ordered all relevant Government agencies work towards declaring the Central Region SGBV-free within the next 11 months.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

Government has announced a raft of measures aimed at tackling the rising cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), child abduction and murder in the Central Region.

Speaking during a high level security Central Region Security and Child Protection meeting in Nyeri County, Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage Hanna Wendot Cheptumo directed that a 90-day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) be immediately undertaken to intensify interventions against the rising cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the Central Region.

“I am in Nyeri County to assess ongoing child protection and security iinterventions and engage security and child protection teams on the ground,” CS said.

The CS further ordered that all relevant Government agencies work towards declaring the Central Region SGBV-free within the next 11 months through sustained prevention, enforcement, protection and community response measures.

To strengthen coordination and response against SGBV and crimes against children, the CS established a multi-agency team at the regional level, to be cascaded to county and sub-county levels, bringing together security agencies, Children Services, local administration and relevant stakeholders.

 

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