Likoni MP calls for swift action in tackling femicide cases

Likoni Member of Parliament Mishi Mboko has called for an urgent need to tackle the rising femicide cases.

Following the gruesome murder of a 36-year-old woman who was five months pregnant, the Likoni legislator vowed to push for urgent action and accountability following a surge in brutal killings of women in the area, citing the tragic murder as part of a disturbing pattern that has left residents living in fear.

“We cannot normalize this violence. Silence and inaction only embolden the perpetrators. I call upon the relevant ministries and security agencies to act immediately,” she said.

The deceased, identified as Elizabeth Nina is said to have left her home to visit a friend during the Eid-ul-Fitr period.

She was later reported missing, and her body later found dumped in an unfinished house in Senti Kumi, Likoni, with visible injuries suggesting foul play.

“We need visible protection on the ground, faster investigations, and decisive action against those responsible,” she added.

MP Mboko called on relevant state agencies to prioritise such violent cases, while ensuring thorough investigations and swift prosecution of the perpetrators.

“We need visible protection on the ground, faster investigations, and decisive action against those responsible.”