CS Murkomen fires KAA MD over power outage at JKIA

The government has terminated the contract of the Kenya Airport Authority Managing Director, Alex Gitari.

This follows a power outage witnessed on Friday night in major parts of the country where Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was not spared leading to flight passengers getting stranded in darkness for at least two hours.

In a press briefing, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen also announced that Henry Ogoye assumes the position of Managing Director in an acting capacity.

Ogoye was serving as the Head of Corporate Planning at the authority.

“I thank Mr.Alex Gitari our former CEO and Fred Odawo former GM Project and Engineering Services for their long service to KAA and the nation. I congratulate the Henry Ogoye and Project and Engineering Services Eng. Samuel Mwochache on their appointments and look forward to working with them and the entire team to take the organization to the next level.” The CS said.

The CS also transferred JKIA manager Abel Gogo to Mombasa International Airport. Gogo will be replaced by Kisumu International Airport manager Selina Gor who will now oversee day-to-day operations at JKIA.

Peter Wafula who was in Mombasa has been shifted to Kisumu International in the same capacity.

Murkomen made the changes after visiting the airport Saturday morning following Friday night’s countrywide power outage.

The CS said that the Power Generator installation process at JKIA will start on Monday as he assured that such an experience will never happen again.

“I assure the country that we shall work tirelessly to deliver on our mandate. I believe KAA has some of the most qualified staff whose potential has been inhibited. We shall work hard to rectify the situation.” Sad CS Murkomen.