Ugandan officers on recovery mission rescued

Five Ugandan marine officers on a mission to recover bodies from last week’s accident in Lake Victoria were rescued on Sunday after their boat capsized.

An overloaded boat carrying 34 people left 20 people dead after it capsized on Tuesday last week. Nine people were rescued with the remaining reported as missing.

On Saturday, police said they had recovered five bodies, all women.

They however said they were “facing challenges due to the rough conditions of the lake and heavy rainfall”.

Investigations into the accident are still ongoing.