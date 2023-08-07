Home NEWS International News Ugandan officers on recovery mission rescued

Ugandan officers on recovery mission rescued

By
BBC
-

Five Ugandan marine officers on a mission to recover bodies from last week’s accident in Lake Victoria were rescued on Sunday after their boat capsized.

An overloaded boat carrying 34 people left 20 people dead after it capsized on Tuesday last week. Nine people were rescued with the remaining reported as missing.

kiico

On Saturday, police said they had recovered five bodies, all women.

They however said they were “facing challenges due to the rough conditions of the lake and heavy rainfall”.

Investigations into the accident are still ongoing.

 

 

BBC
+ posts
Previous articleGeothermal wells discovery to drive down cost of energy in Kenya
Next article24 killed after minibus plunges down Morocco ravine

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR