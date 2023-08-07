24 killed after minibus plunges down Morocco ravine

Twenty four people have died in Morocco after the minibus they were travelling in plunged down a ravine in a mountainous area.

The cause of the accident on the road to the town of Demnate, at the foot of the Atlas Mountain, remains unknown.

While Morocco has a poor road-safety record, it is reported to be one of the country’s deadliest accidents.

A picture of the aftermath shows a battered vehicle on its side at the bottom of a slope.

“All passengers are dead,” Youseff Makhloufi, director of the Demnate hospital, said.

Two women and a child were among the victims.

In 2020, an average of eight people a day died on Morocco’s roads, according to the International Transport Forum.

In March this year, 11 people died when their vehicle hit a tree in a rural part of Morocco.

A year ago, 23 people died when the bus they were in overturned on a bend east of Casablanca.

In 2020, Morocco established the National Road Safety Agency to co-ordinate its road-safety strategy.