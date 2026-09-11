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UNODC calls for cooperation to curb transnational organized crime

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read
Executive Director, United Nations office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Monica Juma

The United Nations has called for global cooperation to help prevent and address transnational organized crime which has now become more complex and sophisticated.

Speaking to more than 1,000 United Nations staff across the world on Friday, Executive Director, United Nations office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Amb. Monica Juma rallied members to steer their focus on the increasingly converging, technology aided, threats of transnational organized crime, drugs, corruption and terrorism.

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“For UNODC, I laid out our strategic focus and how we can turn our expertise into greater impact on the ground through more integrated and agile programming,” she said.

During the meeting, Amb. Juma also called for the strengthening of UNODC’s role as an integrated, modern UN hub and a vital centre for support.

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