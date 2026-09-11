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Govt plans Ksh39B road projects to transform Meru County

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
4 Min Read
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addressing wananchi at Kanyakine, Imenti South,Meru County

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced a Ksh 39 billion road construction programme in Meru County as the Government moves to open up rural areas and cut transport costs, while farmers stand to benefit from newly reduced prices of fertiliser and certified maize seed.

Prof Kindiki said several roads that residents had pursued for years were now under construction or at various stages of implementation, including the Kionyo-Kanyakine-Muti O’Kiama-Ketha Kanaro-Mitunguu road.

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Speaking at Kanyakine in Imenti South, Prof Kindiki said the Government had provided resources for the road and expressed confidence that the contractor would complete the project.

“We have sought this road for a very long time. I have seen that it is progressing well, it has started well, it is progressing well and we have a good contractor. This contractor will deliver. This one will deliver,” he said.

He said the Government would tackle the county’s infrastructure needs progressively, with projects being implemented according to available resources.

“We will do all the roads one at a time, step by step. Rome was not built in a day,” Prof Kindiki said.

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The DP said another major investment would be in Meru Town, where 17 kilometres of roads will be upgraded at a cost of Ksh 3.7 billion. He said funding and a contractor were already in place.

The Government is also implementing 21 market projects in the county, including the Gakoromoni market, alongside investments in water and sewerage infrastructure.

Prof Kindiki linked the road projects to the wider effort to improve household incomes, saying better roads would make it easier for farmers to move produce to markets and access essential services.

The announcements come as farmers receive relief on the cost of production. A 50kg bag of subsidised fertiliser is now available at Ksh 2,000, down from Ksh 7,000 in 2022, while the price of certified maize seed has been cut by half starting this season. A kilogramme now costs Ksh 150, down from Ksh 300. A 2kg pack costs Ksh 300, while 10kg and 25kg packs cost Ksh 1,500 and Ksh 3,750 respectively.

The Government has said the seed subsidy targets about 40 million kilogrammes and represents an estimated Ksh 6 billion investment to boost farmer incomes.

Prof Kindiki also cited electricity connections, teacher and Community Health Promoter recruitment, construction of classrooms and laboratories, expansion of technical education and increased access to healthcare through SHA among the Government’s interventions in Meru.

He urged leaders to concentrate on projects with lasting economic and social value rather than short-term political gains.

“Development is for generations. This road is not for UDA. This road is not for us who are here. After 100 years, this road will still be serving the people of this area, our children and our grandchildren,” he said.

Prof Kindiki said development also depended on cooperation between leaders and citizens, who he credited with pushing authorities to deliver projects.

“There is no leader who can bring development alone. He is assisted by his seniors, he is assisted by his juniors, he is assisted by the citizens,” he said.

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