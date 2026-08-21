BusinessInternational Business

US vows ‘toughest sanctions in history’ against Iran, oil prices surge

CGTN
By CGTN
1 Min Read

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday that the US will impose “the toughest sanctions in history” on Iran, and the economic pressure is likely to prevent a kinetic restart on the battlefield. 

His announcement came a day after US President Donald Trump posted that he is launching the “most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country,” which consists of “economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale.”

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded that “The so-called ‘Economic D-Day’ is a diversion from America’s own crisis: unprecedented debt & surging interest costs.”

Araghchi also called the US strategy “doubling down on failed policies,” which “will only bring further defeat.”

Brent crude oil price rose sharply after the announcement, closing at $93.78 per barrel.

Trade ministry to fast track Dongo Kundu SEZ land allocation
EAC begins talks on Somalia’s membership
IFAD pledges Ksh.16.3B to boost Kenya’s Climate Change and Food Security Programmes
Treasury CS pledges to clear all pending bills
Honour Loss and Damage Fund pledges, developed countries urged
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Wetang’ula calls for peaceful political activities and end to goonism
Next Article  El Niño set to be ‘strongest in living memory’, says UK Met Office
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya Editors Guild opens dialogue on public financing and debt accountability
Business Local Business
Several feared dead in Mombasa Road crash
County News NEWS
NLP’s Kitui Stadium showdown signals new political contest
County News More
Stakeholders call for political goodwill and resources to drive CBE reforms
County News NEWS

You May also Like

US President Donald Trump
BusinessInternational Business

DeepSeek a ‘wake-up call’ for US tech firms, Trump says

BusinessLocal Business

KETRACO to complete 29 transmission line project by 2028

BusinessLocal Business

Nairobi Coffee Exchange auction nets Ksh 994M

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya eyes Ksh 32.3B from India to boost manufacturing capacity

Show More