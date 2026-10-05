Housing crisis threatens Africa’s health and economic prospects

Millions of families across Africa are being forced to sacrifice food, healthcare, education and other basic needs to meet rising housing costs, new research by Habitat for Humanity International has revealed.

The findings, released to coincide with World Habitat Day 2026, paint a worrying picture of the growing housing crisis as rapid urbanisation, widening housing deficits and climate change increase pressure on households, particularly low-income families.

The global study, titled Home at What Cost?, surveyed more than 30,000 people across 22 countries, including Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria and South Africa.

According to the report, 75 per cent of respondents globally said they had cut back on at least one essential expense over the past year to meet housing costs.

About 30 per cent said they were spending less on food or had been forced to dip into emergency savings, while 13 per cent reported delaying or avoiding medical care because of housing expenses.

Habitat for Humanity said the findings demonstrate that inadequate and unaffordable housing is no longer simply a shelter issue, but a major development challenge with far-reaching consequences for health, education, livelihoods and economic security.

“Across Africa, families are demonstrating incredible resilience, but no family should have to choose between paying for housing and paying for food, education or healthcare,” said Abi Riak, Area Vice President for Habitat for Humanity in Africa.

She said decent housing should be treated as a foundation for healthier communities, economic opportunity, climate resilience and inclusive urban development.

“As African cities continue to grow, investing in decent and adequate housing must be recognized as a critical driver of sustainable development and shared prosperity,” Riak said.

The housing crisis is also threatening the aspirations of the next generation. The study found that 58 per cent of parents worry that housing costs are limiting opportunities available to their children.

The report further highlights the growing link between housing and climate change, with vulnerable communities increasingly exposed to floods, droughts, extreme heat and other climate-related disasters.

Slightly more than 30 per cent of respondents globally expect extreme weather to make their living conditions more difficult over the next three years, while 18 per cent said their homes do not adequately protect them from hazards such as flooding.

Habitat for Humanity warned that the situation could worsen as African cities continue to expand and climate-related shocks become more frequent.

The organisation called on governments, development partners, financial institutions and the private sector to scale up investment in decent, affordable and climate-resilient housing.

“Every family deserves a home that supports their health, dignity and opportunity to thrive,” Riak said.

The organisation said investment in housing can deliver benefits well beyond shelter by strengthening livelihoods, improving health and education outcomes, advancing gender equality, building climate resilience and supporting more inclusive and sustainable cities.

The findings come as the world marks World Habitat Day under the theme “Adequate Housing for All”, placing renewed focus on the need to ensure that safe, affordable and resilient homes are accessible to all households.

Habitat for Humanity said addressing the housing deficit will require coordinated action across the public and private sectors, particularly as African countries grapple with rapid population growth, urbanization and increasing climate risks.