Watamu ESP Market fully occupied, traders laud government

Traders at the Watamu Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) Market have expressed their gratitude to President, William Ruto, for setting up a modern facility, that not only provide for more trading spaces, but also conducive working conditions that are clean, efficient, safe and well situated for business.

The market modernisation programme, implemented by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development (SDHUD) in collaboration with the County Governments, is designed to provide organised traders with affordable work spaces that have ample parking as well as good secure storage and sanitation facilities.

This is part of the Government’s investment in economic infrastructure across the Coast region and the nation at large.

The Watamu ESP Market that is complete and fully occupied houses trading stalls, an ablution block, a borehole and waste disposal facilities. In Rabai, the Ksh 66.28 million Mazeras ESP Market will provide 90 stalls, a mother’s room, children’s play area and storage facilities. These projects are complemented by the Ksh 146.05 million Godoma TTI Student Village in Ganze, designed to accommodate 340 students, with supporting water, security and waste management infrastructure.

Riziki Ali, a mama mboga at the market, expressed her gratitude for the perks the new facility brings them as traders. “We thank the President for this market because of the quality and comfort it brings. It is very clean, far better than where we were, and the planning was designed to fit our needs,” she said.

Jane Kendi added on to say, “We are happy to be housed under a roof in comparison to when we as traders were previously exposed to rain, leaving our goods at risk of damage and spoilage. We will enjoy safety from exposure to harsh weather conditions,” she explained.

Samuel Mwita Gathoni, Chairman of the Watamu ESP Market, said the facility has brought a new lease of life to the more than 200 traders set to benefit economically from trading at the market.

He thanked President Ruto for delivering a market of this standard in Watamu. Dennis Mwangula said the previous market was congested and sometimes forced traders onto the road, while the new facility provides each trader with a designated space and better access for customers and vehicles, making it easier for traders to earn an income and support their families.

On his part the State Department Principal Secretary, Charles Hinga said the market was designed to restore dignity to traders while providing practical facilities for daily business.

“The market has enough space for traders to store their goods, including a cold room for perishables, lighting, a room for mothers and babies, a kitchen, toilets and a hall for meetings and other uses. We are proud of this market,” he said.

During his week tour at the coast region, the President also inspected the Mwatunge ESP Market in Mwatate Constituency, Taita Taveta County.

Located along the Mwatate Voi Road, the market has been developed at a cost of Ksh 55.17 million and is designed to accommodate 200 traders.

The facility incorporates a mother’s lactation room, children’s play area, dry store, cold room, ICT hub, food court and kitchen, and a social hall, complemented by external civil works and service installations.

The market is expected to serve approximately 30,000 residents of Mwatate, providing traders and farmers with an organised environment to conduct business while strengthening linkages with transporters, suppliers and other enterprises within the local economy. This project will also spur employment and local procurement opportunities as locals engage in trade and other income generating activities.

President Ruto also launched the Wundanyi ESP Market earlier during his tour, underscoring the Government’s focus on providing traders, small businesses and local communities with modern, organised and adequately serviced spaces for commerce.

The Coast tour, which began on September 26, covers all six coastal counties and includes housing, markets, roads, land and other development projects.

The Wundanyi market, being developed at a contract sum of Ksh 73.19 million, will provide 200 market stalls as well as space for an additional 100 external sellers. The facility will have a children’s play area, an ICT hub, with access roads, parking, sewer infrastructure, an underground water tank, borehole and perimeter wall.

The markets form part of a broader approach under the State Department for Housing and Urban Development to complement housing development with socio-economic infrastructure that supports livelihoods and improves the quality of urban spaces.

This development plan is also replicated in the Government’s ongoing housing investments in Taita Taveta. In addition to the market, the President launched the 385-unit Wundanyi Affordable Housing Project, which is being implemented at a contract sum of KES 929.23 million, with supporting infrastructure including a clubhouse, swimming pool, water and sewer infrastructure, roads and parking.

In Voi, the 458-unit Voi Pool House Affordable Housing Project is at 72 percent completion and includes 12 commercial shops, a kindergarten, social hall, basketball court and supporting water and wastewater infrastructure. More than 160 workers are currently engaged at the site.

Through the integrated development of affordable housing, modern markets and supporting social infrastructure, the Government is seeking to create communities where residents can access decent housing while traders, artisans and small businesses have appropriate spaces to earn a livelihood.