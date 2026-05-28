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Utumishi Dorm Fire: Government vows justice for victims

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read
UTUMISHI FIRE

Anyone found responsible for the tragic Utumishi Academy dormitory fire will be brought to justice, government has assured.

This following an early morning dormitory fire that broke out at Utumishi Academy that claimed 16 students and injured 79.

Speaking when he visited the injured students in hospital, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen appealed for calm as investigator work to establish the cause of fire.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that if anyone was involved in this fire, justice will be served, so that the lives lost and the injuries suffered by your colleagues will not have been in vain,” CS Murkomen said.

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According to Murkomen, 71 students have been released from hospital with seven still admitted. One student has been picked up by their parent.

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Utumishi Academy has a total population of 815 students, the CS said that at the time of the incident 808 girls were present in school with seven being away due to various reasons.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of children across the country.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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