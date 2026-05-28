Ulwazi Place targets Kenya conference tourism growth

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) has launched a new meetings and conference wing at Ulwazi Place in Nairobi, expanding the facility into a larger hospitality and events destination aimed at supporting Kenya’s growing Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.

Located within the APHRC campus in Kitisuru and managed by Trianum Hospitality, the expanded facility increases Ulwazi Place’s capacity to host international conferences, institutional events and professional gatherings.

Ulwazi Place targets growth in MICE tourism

The expansion comes as Kenya seeks to strengthen its position as a regional hub for business tourism and international conferences. According to the Economic Survey 2026, Kenya recorded 2.5 million tourist arrivals in 2025, with 25 percent visiting for business purposes.

The upgraded Ulwazi Place facility now has capacity to host more than 1,000 guests across multiple meeting and hospitality spaces, including a ballroom, rooftop event venue, conference rooms, boardrooms, accommodation facilities, restaurant areas and outdoor event spaces.

Prof. Shaukat Abdulrazak, Principal Secretary, State Department for Science, Research and Innovation: “Ulwazi Place is therefore not simply a physical structure; it is a platform for ideas. It is a meeting point for scholars, innovators, policymakers, and young leaders. It is a space where research will inform action, where collaboration will inspire innovation, and where African solutions will emerge to address African challenges.”

Trianum expands hospitality operations at APHRC

Trianum Hospitality manages the facility and has overseen the transition of Ulwazi Place from a small meeting venue accommodating around 60 people into a larger international conference destination.

Mutheu Muna-Mwaniki, Director-Compliance, Trianum Hospitality: “The Ulwazi Place was originally established by APHRC and has transitioned from a small meeting site that could accommodate about 60 pax to a major international conference hub capable of hosting 1,000+ guests. The facility distinguishes itself through specialized collaboration spaces designed to foster scientific innovation and research within a peaceful, landscaped environment.”

The design of the facility incorporates themes inspired by African landscapes and cultures under a concept titled Tembea Africa, meaning “Travel across Africa” in Swahili. The interiors reference the continent’s savanna, tropical, desert and coastal environments.

Expansion supports research collaboration

APHRC said the larger facility will strengthen its ability to host researchers, policymakers and international development stakeholders on-site without relying on external accommodation and meeting venues.

Dr. Joseph Gichuru, Deputy Executive Director, APHRC: “The APHRC convening facility, Ulwazi Place is a place of knowledge; serving as a hub for global stakeholders to address African development. The strategic expansion of the hotel will now enable us to have more convenings here and to shape the agenda for development in Africa directly from this facility.”

Kenya targets increased international tourism

The launch aligns with Kenya’s broader tourism growth strategy, Experience Wonder, which aims to attract 5.5 million international visitors annually by 2027 through increased investment in conference tourism, wellness travel, sports tourism and digital nomad infrastructure.

Liza Uku, Chief Executive Officer, Trianum Hospitality: “We are excited to be launching the new wing of Ulwazi Place, which is located at one of the upmarket suburbs in Nairobi, with proximity to the United Nations and other diplomatic organisations. Trianum Hospitality management leverages operational efficiency by enhancing the value of the properties we manage.”