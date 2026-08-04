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Village elders to earn Ksh 3,000 monthly in grassroots governance boost

Every village elder and their family will be enrolled in SHA, with the government paying for the required contributions.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
President William Ruto
Highlights
  • Village elders will undergo digital literacy training and be provided with digital communication devices to enhance service delivery.
  • Government plans legislation to formally recognise and institutionalise the role of village elders within Kenya's governance framework.
  • Funding for chiefs and assistant chiefs has been doubled, with AIE allocations rising from KSh 15,000 to KSh 30,000 for assistant chiefs and from KSh 30,000 to KSh 50,000 for chiefs.

Village elders across the country will receive a monthly stipend of Ksh 3,000 starting Tuesday, 4th August, 2026, President William Ruto has announced.

“Starting today, every village elder will be paid a monthly stipend of Ksh 3,000,” the President announced.

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Speaking at State House, Nairobi, during an engagement with village elders drawn from across the country, President Ruto said the elders would also undergo digital literacy training and directed that they be enrolled in the Social Health Authority (SHA) programme.

“Every village elder and their family will be enrolled in SHA, with the government paying for the required contributions,” he said.

The President further directed that village elders be equipped with digital communication gadgets and called for the enactment of legislation to institutionalise their role within the country’s governance framework.

The move follows the establishment of a policy framework to formally recognise village elders and integrate them into the local administration structure and improve service delivery.

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The government has so far onboarded 106,000 village elders across the 47 counties into the National Government Administration system, bringing the Government closer to the people.

Commending the President for the development, Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen said the government had also increased funding allocations for chiefs to facilitate them to serve Kenyans efficiently.

“In the first quarter of this financial year, we have increased the Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE) allocation for assistant chiefs from Ksh 15,000 to Ksh 30,000, and for chiefs from Ksh 30,000 to Ksh 50,000,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

Murkomen further revealed that officers from the National Government Administration Police Unit (NGAPU) had been deployed to enhance the security of NGAO serving in various parts of the country.

“We have deployed 6,000 NGAPU officers to 16 sub-counties, and we look forward to deploying more officers following the graduation of a new contingent,” he said.

The CS also urged village elders to serve all Kenyans fairly and diligently and to continue promoting national cohesion by upholding the values and principles enshrined in the Constitution.

 

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