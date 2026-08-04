FootballSports

Brentford break club transfer record to sign Sangaré from Lens

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Brentford have completed the signing of Mali international midfielder Mamadou Sangaré from French side RC Lens in what is now the club’s most expensive transfer, surpassing the fee they paid Bournemouth for Dango Ouattara a year ago. 

Reports value the deal at around £38.5 million, eclipsing the previous benchmark of £42.5 million paid for Ouattara, though the exact figure remains undisclosed by the club.

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The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract, with an option to extend for a further season, tying him to west London through the remainder of the decade.

Sangaré arrives on the back of a breakout campaign in France, where he helped Lens finish runners-up in Ligue 1 and lift the Coupe de France for the first time in the club’s history.

His performances earned him a place in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year and recognition as the division’s standout African player, underlining just how far his stock has risen since joining Lens from Austrian club Rapid Vienna only a year ago.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews explained that the midfielder had long been on the club’s radar, describing him as someone who fits both the profile and the qualities Brentford value on and off the pitch.

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Andrews believes Sangaré will strengthen an already competitive midfield while also bringing something different to the group.

The move arrives at a pivotal moment for Brentford, who recently parted ways with Jordan Henderson, with the experienced midfielder  move on to Stanford Bridge. Sangaré’s arrival signals a shift toward younger, higher-upside recruitment as the Bees look to reshape their engine room.

Internationally, Sangaré has become an increasingly important figure for Mali, earning senior caps and playing a role in the nation’s run to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, adding continental pedigree to a signing already rich in domestic pedigree.

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