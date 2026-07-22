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Judiciary assures uninterrupted court services as LSK stages boycott

Most court sessions proceeded as scheduled across several court stations, including Milimani Law Courts, Kibera Law Courts, and Makadara Law Courts.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
3 Min Read

The Judiciary has assured that court operations remain uninterrupted across the country amid a boycott by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) over concerns about accountability and alleged misconduct within the judicial system.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Judiciary confirmed that matters scheduled for hearing and other court services would proceed as planned.

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The Judiciary maintained that a boycott of court proceedings is not an appropriate response to the concerns raised and urged the lawyers’ body to pursue the matter through existing constitutional and statutory mechanisms.

“We wish to inform the public that court processes and proceedings continue uninterrupted across all court stations. Judicial officers and staff remain on duty and continue to discharge their constitutional mandate, ensuring that matters scheduled for hearing and other court services proceed as planned,” the statement read.

The assurance came as the LSK proceeded with a targeted boycott of court proceedings to protest what it describes as persistent challenges within the Judiciary, including delays in the determination of cases, registry inefficiencies, case backlogs, corruption and alleged misconduct by some judicial officers.

Addressing the press on Wednesday morning, LSK President Charles Kanjama defended the boycott, saying the independence of the Judiciary should not be used to shield judicial officers from accountability.

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“Independence should never be used as a shield against accountability. As we have kept pushing for independence, some members of the Judiciary have used that push for independence as a shield against accountability. They must act in the best interest of Kenyans,” said Kanjama.

He maintained that the boycott will continue for as long as necessary to compel reforms within the Judiciary.

His sentiments were echoed by former LSK President Faith Odhiambo, who argued that judicial independence does not place the institution beyond public scrutiny.

“The independence of the Judiciary does not mean immunity from scrutiny, and we ask that even as we boycott today, there is reflection within the Judiciary. They need to sit down and analyse themselves,” she said.

Odhiambo further questioned instances where courts have issued orders stopping investigations by oversight bodies, saying such actions risk eroding public confidence in the justice system.

“If courts have become masters unto themselves, such that they can use court orders to stop investigations, they can stop the EACC from digging out dirt, they can stop the JSC from handling complaints placed before them, then how can we trust our courts?” she posed.

Despite the boycott, most court sessions proceeded as scheduled across several court stations, including Milimani Law Courts, Kibera Law Courts, Makadara Law Courts, and courts in Kakamega, Bungoma, Maua, Runyenjes and Eldama Ravine.

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