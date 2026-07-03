Vivo Energy completes full acquisition of TotalEnergies Jordan

Vivo Energy, the leading African energy distribution company – which now operates around 4,200 service stations across 29 markets – has completed the acquisition of TotalEnergies Marketing Jordan, including its network of around 180 service stations, as well as its commercial fuels and lubricants operations.

In Kenya, Vivo Energy operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Vivo Energy Kenya, which was established in November 2012 following the acquisition of Shell’s downstream business in Kenya from Kenya Shell Ltd.

Vivo Energy Kenya is currently ranked as the leading national oil marketing company (OMC) with a 20.0% market share according to the sector regulator and serves all market segments from retail to commercial customers with a full range of automotive fuels, lubricants, aviation fuels, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and black fuels.

Further afield, in the Middle East, the acquisition of TotalEnergies Marketing Jordan marks the introduction of the Engen brand.

Now present in 13 of Vivo Energy’s markets, Engen is Vivo Energy’s owned retail brand with a strong reputation for quality and service – and the number one fuel brand in South Africa, where a network of over 1,000 Engen service stations sells one in every four litres of fuel. It will replace TotalEnergies on Jordan’s forecourts over the coming months.

Following the announcement of the transaction in November 2025, all parties worked hard to secure regulatory approvals and fulfilment of conditions precedent, which have now been completed.

Commenting on the transaction, Stan Mittelman, CEO of the Vivo Energy Group, said: “This is an important milestone for Vivo Energy as we expand beyond Africa into Jordan – a market with strong fundamentals and a team we have great respect for. Vivo Energy and our retail brand Engen are built on African values of customer service and community, which we believe have a real story to tell in Jordan. We look forward to supporting continued growth in the market.”

Adel Saadallah, the new Managing Director for Vivo Energy Jordan, added: “I am genuinely proud to be appointed to lead Vivo Energy’s business in Jordan, as we expand into this new market. I have been part of Vivo Energy since the company was founded and have seen first-hand how our model creates businesses that last.”

“The announcement is a change of ownership, but employees, dealer contracts and customer relationships carry over unchanged. My priority will be to work alongside the existing team, build on what is working well and make the transition as smooth as possible for everyone. We recognise that 2026 is a year of pride for Jordan: The Kingdom’s 80th Independence Day anniversary and the national team’s first-ever World Cup appearance. We will work to reflect this pride in our programmes – putting Jordan and Jordanians first,” Saadallah concluded.