King Kaka releases new album ‘Year of the Pen’

Kenyan rapper, storyteller and entrepreneur King Kaka has today released his new album, ‘Year of the Pen’.

The 13-track album marks King Kaka’s return with his first studio album project in several years.

In a statement about the album, UMG describe the album as “With intentional writing, storytelling, reinvention and musical range, ‘Year of the Pen’ captures King Kaka in a renewed season: sharper with the pen, broader in sound, and fully back to business.”

Following the release of the album, the rapper will also release a new single featuring Max Okello dubbed “Naling’i Yo”.

The romantic Afro-fusion record “Naling’i Yo,” means “I love you,” and blends King Kaka’s storytelling with Okello Max’s soulful delivery. With Lingala, French, Luo, rap, R&B, trap and rumba-inspired influences, the song highlights the album’s softer, more melodic and pan-African side.

Prior to the release of the new album, Kaka released “Braggadocious” featuring Iyanii on 29th May 29, setting the tone for the album.

Speaking on the creative direction of the album, King Kaka said that he was back “differently.”

“Growth is a beautiful thing because you get to experience different versions of yourself. With this album, I wanted people to hear that I am back to business differently, from the writing to the delivery, to the visuals, to the message. This is the year of the pen.”

The album features a wide and carefully selected cast of collaborators, including Otile Brown, Iyanii, Fathermoh, Okello Max, Scar Mkadinali, Kipsang, Darasa, Kinoti, Vinc On The Beat, Emkay 64 and Moti The NRG.

The album tracklist is as follows:

Head Up — King Kaka ft Otile Brown

Braggadocious — King Kaka ft Iyanii

Kanashika — King Kaka ft Fathermoh

Back to Business — King Kaka

Naling’i Yo — King Kaka ft Okello Max

Silence — King Kaka ft Scar Mkadinali

Shang — King Kaka

Salome — King Kaka ft Kipsang

Don’t Stress Me — King Kaka

Problems Mpya — King Kaka ft Emkay 64 & Moti The NRG

Misbehave — King Kaka ft Darasa

Kichaa — King Kaka ft Kinoti

Useless — King Kaka ft Vinc On The Beat