Waiguru urges Mt. Kenya to pay “Two Terms” debt as she rallies region behind Ruto

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has intensified calls for the re-election of President William Ruto saying Mt. Kenya should honour its past political commitments.

Waiguru said the region risk being isolated for betraying President Ruto for failing to honour political pact made during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure.

She reminded residents of the region’s widely expressed commitment to support former President Uhuru Kenyatta for two terms and thereafter back Ruto for ten years, arguing that keeping that promise would earn the region respect nationally.

“It is the former President Uhuru who said “Kumi yangu, kumi ya Ruto,” we must keep our promise. Our credibility as a community depends on keeping our word,” Waiguru said.

Speaking during the homecoming and thanksgiving ceremony in hounor of Nyeri Women Representative Rahab Mukami following her election as President of Women’s Caucus of the Pan African Parliament, Waiguru said the region must remain consistent and trustworthy in its political dealings by honouring promises it made during the last election cycle.

“A promise is a debt that must be paid. As a region, we must be known as people who keep our word. That is how we build trust and secure our place at the national table,” Waiguru said.

At the same time, the governor sought to calm political tensions in the region following the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, a development that has reportedly stirred discontent among sections of Mt Kenya voters.

Waiguru offered an apology to residents, acknowledging the unease caused by the episode and appealing for unity moving forward.

Her sentiments were echoed by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, who emphasized the importance of consolidating support for President Ruto.

Kihika noted that re-electing Ruto would help safeguard the interests of Mt Kenya people living and doing business across the country, strengthening their sense of inclusion and security within the broader national fabric.

Nominated Senator Veronica Maina also rallied the region behind the President, pointing to what she described as tangible development gains under his administration. She cited ongoing and completed mega projects in the region as evidence of the government’s commitment to improving livelihoods.

“We cannot abandon a government we elected and that is already delivering for us, only to pursue an uncertain alternative,” she said, urging voters to remain steadfast.

Maina further called on the electorate to exercise their democratic rights freely in the upcoming General Election, encouraging them to use their vote to elect leaders of their choice without intimidation or coercion.

Taita Taveta Woman Representative, Lydiah Haika, emphasized that the Central region had enjoyed the fruits of the current government more than other regions including the Coast.

The event brought together a host of political leaders from across the region, including Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi, Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga and Bahati MP Irene Njoki, among others.

The leaders used the platform not only to celebrate Mukami’s continental achievement but also to signal a renewed push to consolidate Mt Kenya’s political direction ahead of the next polls, with a strong emphasis on unity, consistency, and strategic alignment.