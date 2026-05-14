Ukambani votes must be earned, declares NLP leader Augustus Muli 

National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli has declared that the Kamba community will no longer give away its votes cheaply, insisting that Ukambani’s estimated two million ballots must be tied to tangible development commitments ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement released this week, Muli accused successive governments and political leaders of treating the region as a “political ATM,” withdrawing votes during campaigns and abandoning the community afterward.

He said the cycle of loyalty without results has left Ukambani lagging behind in basic infrastructure, jobs, and services despite producing senior government officials for decades.

“Leave Nairobi and drive 30 minutes past our county headquarters, and you will find villages without water or electricity, children learning under trees, and roads that turn to mud in the rains,” Muli said. “Our votes have been used as bargaining chips for personal ambition, not for community development. That cycle ends now.”

Rejecting Automatic Alignments

Muli emphasized that NLP will not automatically back President William Ruto, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, or Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Instead, he said the party’s loyalty is to its members and the people of Ukambani, and any leader seeking support must present clear policies on jobs, affordable living, and effective devolution.

“We are not in Nairobi to beg for a seat at someone else’s table. We are building our own table,” he stated.

Rising Membership and National Debate

NLP’s position has sparked national debate, with reports in a section of the media noting the party’s rapid membership growth and growing influence. Muli said Kenyans are tired of being used and are seeking a political vehicle that defends their interests and demands respect.

He insisted that partnership with Ukambani voters must include concrete plans, timelines, and accountability mechanisms. “Anything less is an insult,” he said.

Ukambani’s Decisive Role

Analysts note that Ukambani’s votes could prove decisive in 2027. In 2022, the presidency was decided by just over 200,000 ballots. With Mt Kenya showing signs of drifting from the current administration, both major camps are expected to court Ukambani heavily.

“Kalonzo Musyoka will be counting on the entire region to deliver him the presidency. William Ruto will be looking to us to shore up his numbers,” Muli observed. “If our 2 million votes can decide the presidency, then our issues must decide the agenda.”

Muli concludes with a direct appeal to the Kamba electorate: “Your vote is valuable. Your dignity is non-negotiable. Your future is worth fighting for. It is time we got our true worth.”