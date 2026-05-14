Edwin Maina scoops Ksh.5.2M in Sportpesa mega jackpot

Edwin Maina got lucky winning a total sum of Ksh. 5,295,816 during the bookmakers Sportpesa mega jackpot bonus by correctly predicting 16 out of 17 matches.

Edwin started betting with SportPesa back in 2017 using small stakes. Along the way, he gradually won smaller bonuses of KSh 20,000 and KSh 40,000 before finally landing the life-changing Mega Jackpot Bonus win.

He described the moment he was confirmed as the winner.

“At first, I could not believe it. I even went back home to confirm everything properly. When I checked my SportPesa balance, I saw over KSh 5.2 million while I only had about KSh 500 before. I was so shocked and overwhelmed with joy,” he said.

The elated winner added :

“Investment is very important. I already own a plot in Kamulu and have unfinished rental units in Mombasa that I now want to complete properly. This money will help improve my life completely and also support me in paying school fees for my children”,he remarked.