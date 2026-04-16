AfricaInternational News

South African opposition figure Malema sentenced to five years in prison

BBC
By BBC
3 Min Read

South African opposition politician Julius Malema has been sentenced to five years after being found guilty of the illegal possession of a gun and firing it in public.

Malema’s lawyer immediately appealed against the decision to stop the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters from being taken away to prison. The sentence’s length could see the 45-year-old being disqualified as an MP.

Standing in the East London court in a dark suit and red tie, Malema showed little emotion as Magistrate Twanet Olivier read out the sentence.

Last year, he was convicted of five offences, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging it in a public space and reckless endangerment.

The charges related to an incident in 2018 when a video emerged showing Malema using a semi-automatic rifle to fire several shots in the air during his party’s fifth anniversary celebrations held in the country’s Eastern Cape province.

In his defence, Malema told the court the firearm was not his and that he had fired the shots to rouse the crowd, South African news site SowetanLIVE reported at the time.

China releases document on vision, actions for Belt and Road cooperation in next decade
Xi extends Spring Festival greetings, urges efforts to write new chapter in advancing Chinese modernization
Search continues after building collapse kills 14 in Karachi, Pakistan
Family Well-being Advocacy, ahead of the International Day of Families

But during her sentencing ruling Olivier said “it wasn’t… an impulsive act. It was the event of the evening,” the AFP news agency quotes her as saying.

Malema has a long reputation as being an outspoken, charismatic and radical left-wing politician.

He was once the leader of the youth wing of the governing African National Congress. But after being expelled from the party, following a falling-out with then President Jacob Zuma, he went on to form the EFF.

With Malema’s calls for the seizure of white-owned land and arguments that more should be done to transfer wealth to the black majority, the EFF became the country’s fourth-largest party in the 2024 elections.

After being found guilty last October, Malema told his supporters outside the court in East London that “going to prison or death is a badge of honour”.

“We cannot be scared of prison or to die for the revolution. Whatever they want to do, they must know we will never retreat.”

He also vowed to take a challenge to the judgment to South Africa’s highest court, the Constitutional Court.

Malema’s prosecution came when Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum, which has a contentious relationship with him and the EFF, opened a case against Malema after the video went viral.

BRICS+ leaders advocate greater cooperation with African countries
Africa-Europe need to develop genuine, cordial partnership, Ruto says
Mali charges ex-PM with undermining the state over post on X
US and Israel launch attack on Iran
Trump says rare earths deal ‘done’ with China
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Foreigner arrested in anti-drug operation in Coast region
Next Article 26 counties hardest hit by maternal deaths
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Education Ministry clears Grade 11 textbooks for printing
Local News
Murkomen departs for Brazzaville for inauguration of President Nguesso
Africa
Eldoret hospital to pay client Ksh 525,000 for data misuse
Business Local Business
MKU clinches historic third consecutive National Drama Festival title
County News Entertainment

You May also Like

AfricaLocal News

East African Community Regional Force mandate in DRC extended

International News

UN experts warn of ‘annihilation’ in Gaza amid Israeli strikes

International NewsNEWS

Nigerian army rescues 31 held after Easter church attack

AfricaInternational News

Kagame critic barred from Rwanda’s presidential race

Show More