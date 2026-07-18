Wetang’ula allies urge Ruto to pick Western running mate after Ol Kalou poll

Allies of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula have intensified calls for President William Ruto to pick a running mate from Western Kenya, arguing that the outcome of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election signals waning political support for the Kenya Kwanza administration in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking during a boda boda empowerment programme at Friends Primary School in Lwanda, Kanduyi Constituency on Friday , the leaders claimed the by-election result showed that support for the President in the Mount Kenya region could no longer be taken for granted and urged him to consolidate his political base in Western Kenya.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared DCP candidate Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru the winner of the July 16 Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election after he garnered 35,440 votes.

UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah finished second with 5,450 votes.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka said the outcome should prompt the President to strengthen his alliance with Western Kenya which he described as a reliable political partner.

“The Ol Kalou by-election has shown us where we stand politically. We want to assure the President that Western Kenya is ready to support his re-election bid,” said Governor Lusaka.

He argued that awarding the region the Deputy President’s position would strengthen support for President Ruto while complementing ongoing government development projects.

“The President should consider giving Western Kenya the Deputy President’s slot. Together with the many development projects already underway that will further consolidate support for his re-election,” he said.

Sirisia MP Hon. John Waluke echoed the sentiments saying leaders from the region had resolved to back President Ruto’s second-term bid but expected Western Kenya to be rewarded with the running mate position.

“We are asking the President to consider Western Kenya for the Deputy President’s position and we believe Speaker Moses Wetang’ula is best suited for that role,” said Mr Waluke, who chairs the Western Region Parliamentary Caucus.

He said such a move would galvanise support for President Ruto in Bungoma, Kakamega, Busia, Vihiga and Trans Nzoia counties.

Webuye East MP Hon. Martin Pepela said the opposition had celebrated the Ol Kalou outcome but urged its leaders to prepare for the 2027 General Election.

“If they are celebrating this victory, they should also be prepared to accept the outcome when President Ruto wins re-election in 2027,” he said.

Other leaders who attended the event included Bungoma Senator David Wakoli Wafula, Kitutu Chache MP Japhet Nyakundi, Taita Taveta MP Victor Bwire, Matungu MP Oscar Nabulindo, Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera and Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe.

Senator Wakoli also urged President Ruto to reward Western Kenya with the running mate position, arguing that the region had remained steadfast in its support for the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He said Speaker Wetang’ula would be the region’s preferred choice should the President decide to pick his running mate from Western Kenya.

While the leaders openly lobbied for him to be considered for the deputy president’s position, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula steered clear of the debate.

Instead, he urged his supporters to remain united and stay the course politically saying consistency would be key ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“I am tried, tested and trusted politically. I am focused, I know where I am going and, with your support, I will get there,” said the Speaker.

He thanked residents for standing by him throughout his political career, saying their unwavering support had been the foundation of his journey.

“I carry your name with great pride and respect. As long as I have your support, we will get there together. Even Jesus Christ said, ‘My mother, my brothers and my sisters are those who stand with me.’

“You are the people who have walked with me throughout my political journey. I urge you not to wait until the 2027 General Election to organise yourselves. During the last election, we stood at Posta Grounds in Kanduyi and agreed on the direction we would take. That was the right decision, and we have no reason to regret it.

“I ask our people to remain consistent and persistent on that path until we achieve our goals,” he said.