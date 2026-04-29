What to know about UAE exit from OPEC, OPEC+

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday announced its decision to quit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the wider OPEC+ alliance, effective on May 1, following “a careful look at the regional power’s energy strategies.”

Why is the UAE leaving one of the world’s most important oil alliances? What internal disagreement drove the UAE’s decision? And, as one of the world’s major oil producers, what potential impact could the UAE’s exit have?

WHY IS THE UAE LEAVING?

Established in 1960, OPEC is a group of the world’s largest oil exporters that coordinates output to influence global supply and prices.

In a statement released by the official Emirates News Agency (WAM), the UAE said the decision to quit follows a comprehensive review of the state’s production policy and its current and future capacity, and is based on the UAE’s national interest and commitment to contributing effectively to meeting the market’s pressing needs.Analysts believe the statement reflects the UAE’s desire to break free from output limits and remove restrictions on its oil production by leaving the cartel.Robin Mills, CEO of Dubai-based consultancy Qamar Energy, told CNN that OPEC had most recently limited the UAE’s oil output to about 3.2 million barrels per day, while the country’s production capacity is closer to 5 million barrels per day.”The UAE has been planning to grow oil production by up to 30 percent, and it would be difficult to do so within the limitations of OPEC and OPEC+,” said Sergey Vakulenko, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.Bao Chengzhang, an expert on the Middle East at China’s Shanghai International Studies University, also believes that, amid ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, the UAE aims to break free from OPEC’s quota restrictions, unlock idle production capacity, and leverage the Port of Fujairah, which is largely unaffected by the ongoing crisis, to adjust production more flexibly.



A BURST OF LONG-STANDING DISAGREEMENT?

Asked whether the UAE had consulted with other OPEC members before making the decision, the UAE’s Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei told media that the country had not discussed the issue with any other nation and called the exit a “sovereign” decision.

In fact, as a key OPEC member, the UAE has had differences with other members, including Saudi Arabia, particularly over OPEC’s quota-based management system.Francesco Sassi, a researcher in energy geopolitics and markets at the University of Oslo, said the UAE’s departure “signals that the long-standing friction with Saudi Arabia over production quotas has evolved from a diplomatic disagreement into a structural hindrance to any meaningful energy cooperation.”Bao told Xinhua that the current developments confirm the UAE’s determination to take full control of its oil production.He added that, against the backdrop of a global energy transition, the UAE has long sought to diversify its economy and aims to sell more oil before global demand for fossil fuels declines.Leaving OPEC and OPEC+ allows the UAE to exceed production quotas, maximize revenues, and fund its domestic economic transformation, Bao noted.

WHAT IMPACT WILL IT HAVE?

Some experts say that the UAE’s decision to leave OPEC and OPEC+ is not only driven by its own economic interests and long-standing dissatisfaction with OPEC, but is also closely linked to the current regional crisis.During the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, the UAE suffered some of the heaviest losses from Iran’s retaliatory attacks and was disappointed by the Gulf Cooperation Council’s response, which also influenced its decision, Bao argued.The UAE’s departure will reduce OPEC’s control of global supply from around 30 percent to 26 percent, Dan Pickering, chief investment officer at investment firm Pickering Energy Partners, said in an interview with CNN.”Without the UAE, OPEC will be much weaker; other major producers, Iran and Iraq, did not maintain any substantial spare capacity. It was mostly done by the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” Vakulenko noted.”The UAE’s withdrawal comes amid record-high oil prices,” Sassi noticed. “This suggests that even significant price spikes are no longer sufficient to bridge the widening trust deficit between producers.”It will have lasting consequences for post-war energy strategies and will undoubtedly inject fresh volatility into the markets, added the scholar. “The era of a unified Gulf oil policy appears to be at an end.”