Uhuru arrives in Accra, Ghana for Tana Forum on security in Africa

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Accra, Ghana, ahead of the high-level Tana Forum on Security in Africa.

The continental platform brings together African leaders and stakeholders to discuss African-led solutions to peace, governance, and regional security challenges.

Upon arrival, Kenyatta was received by Kenya’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Colonel (Rtd) Shem Ishmailidza Amadi.

According to a statement shared on his official X account, the former president will participate in the forum in his capacity as a member of the Tana Forum Board, a position he assumed in 2024.

His appointment places him among a select group of former African heads of state providing strategic oversight to the institution.

Kenyatta’s role at the forum comes amid his broader engagement in continental peace efforts, where he has been serving as an African Union peace envoy and mediator.

The former president has played an active role in facilitating dialogue processes linked to the Horn of Africa and stabilization efforts in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).