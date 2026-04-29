Ruto: Construction of new airport to replace JKIA to start in June

The construction of a new airport to replace the aged Jomo Kenyatta International Airport will start within the next two months, President William Ruto has announced.

The President said the government has raised enough funds for the National Infrastructure Fund and from the private sector to undertake the critical project.

“We will allocate some money from the National Infrastructure Fund and start construction of the airport in June, with the help of the private sector, at a cost of Ksh180 billion,” he said.

He made the remarks when he hosted 5,000 grassroots leaders from Kirinyaga County at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

Present were Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Governor Ann Waiguru, MPs Gitari Gachoki (Kirinyaga Central), Mary Maingi (Ndia), George Kariuki (Ndia), and MCAs, among other leaders.

President Ruto pointed out that the government has already identified 12 dams and is completing surveying 28,000km of roads that will be built from proceeds from the Fund and the private sector.

“That is how to transform a country: With a vision and a plan,” he said.

He explained to the delegation that Kenya’s economy has recovered and stabilised as shown by key economic indicators, including inflation, increased forex reserves, and a stable shilling against major currencies.

“I can confidently tell you that there’s a world of difference in the state of our economy from where we found it in 2022,” he said.

Consequently, he noted, Kenya’s economy has significantly improved and has been ranked as the sixth largest in Africa, up from the eight in 2022, by the International Monetary Fund.

The President added that reforms in the agricultural sector have yielded better returns for farmers.

“Our annual tea earnings used to average Ksh140 billion. But in 2025, they topped Ksh215 billion,” he said.

He directed the Kenya National Trading Corporation Ltd to mop up rice still in farmers’ stores in the county, and ensure that they are promptly paid.

The President assured the leaders that the government can only increase, not reduce, the price at which it has been buying rice from farmers contrary to false assertions from political detractors.

Additionally, the President said he will distribute 13 milk coolers to cooperatives in the county during his upcoming tour of development projects in the region.

On healthcare, the President said the government has paid Ksh2.8 billion to hospitals in Kirinyaga County over the past one year under the Social Health Authority (SHA), improving service delivery to citizens.

“This is just the beginning. We are still refining SHA to serve Kenyans even better,” he said.

President Ruto commended Kirinyaga residents for registering high numbers in SHA, noting that 475,000 residents have enrolled under the scheme, making it the fourth highest in the country in registration.

The President further said county hospitals in Kirinyaga have so far received equipment worth Ksh330 million under the National Equipment Service Project.

He announced that he will soon launch the construction of a Kenya Medical Research Institute centre in Mwea Constituency, as well as a Level 4 hospital at a cost of Ksh200 million.

President Ruto said the government is investing Ksh15 billion to build 4,000 housing units, 4,000 students hostels, and 12 modern markets.

Moreover, he said, the government is spending KSh6 billion to upgrade the road network in Kirinyaga County, and assured the leaders that all projects would be completed on time.

He told the leaders that his relationship with the people of Central Kenya region is a long and enduring one, which cannot be shaken by self-serving opponents.