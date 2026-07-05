County News

WITIA launches smart library in Machakos,targets to bridge Kenya’s digital gap

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Julius Migos who was the chief guest, welcomed the initiative, noting that partnerships such as WITIA's complement the Government's commitment to improving learning outcomes through technology.

Kbc digital
By Kbc digital
3 Min Read

Women in Technology and Innovation Africa (WITIA) has inaugurated the WITIA Smart Library at Mbukoni Comprehensive School in Machakos County, a milestone achievement in its effort to close Kenya’s digital gap and enhance access to high-quality, technology-driven education for students in underprivileged areas.

The Mbukoni Smart Library represents the second digital learning center created as part of the WITIA flagship Smart Libraries for a Smart Nation Initiative.

This initiative builds upon the achievements of the initial WITIA Smart Library at Nkaimurunya Comprehensive School in Kajiado County, which has set a standard for technology-driven education and digital inclusion.

Drawing on lessons learned from the Nkaimurunya project, the Mbukoni Smart Library incorporates enhanced design, improved learning spaces, and stronger accessibility features to ensure that every learner benefits from a safe, inclusive, and modern learning environment.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

The organization has donated more than 2,300 curriculum aligned books to enhance literacy and learning, renovated and modernized three classrooms into learner-friendly spaces, and constructed a modern ablution block for teachers, improving staff welfare and creating a more conducive teaching environment.

Speaking during the launch, Eunice Pohlmann, Founder and Chairperson of Women in Technology and Innovation Africa, said the initiative reflects WITIA’s belief that access to technology should never depend on where a child is born.

Reception held in Nairobi to commemorate Chinese PLA 97th anniversary
Private Security Regulatory Authority urged to enforce minimum wage for guards
Kenya-China bolster ties as Speaker Wetang’ula hosts new Envoy
Embu health workers demand to know fate as contract lapses

“Education is the greatest equalizer, but in today’s world it must be accompanied by digital access. Through the Smart Library Initiative, we are ensuring that learners in every part of Kenya can access the same opportunities to learn, innovate, and compete globally.
The launch of the Mbukoni Smart Library is another step towards building an inclusive digital future where no child is left behind.”she said

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Julius Migos who was the chief guest, welcomed the initiative, noting that partnerships such as WITIA’s complement the Government’s commitment to improving learning outcomes through technology.

“The Government remains committed to ensuring that every Kenyan learner has access to quality education supported by modern technology.The WITIA Smart Library exemplifies the kind of collaboration that strengthens our education system by creating environments where learners can develop digital skills, critical thinking, and innovation. Together, we are preparing our young people for the opportunities and challenges of the twenty-first century.” Stated the CS

Wesa Sitati, Program Manager at WITIA, said the initiative is positioning learners to participate meaningfully in Kenya’s digital transformation.

“Digital skills are becoming fundamental to education, employment, and innovation. By establishing Smart Libraries in underserved schools, we are creating environments where learners gain confidence in using technology, develop problem-solving skills, and prepare themselves for participation in the global knowledge economy.”

MPs slam donor influence in health sector
Leaders call for support of Mau Mau War veterans at General Kiambati’s burial
Nairobi County Govt to support UNHCR with Refugee Marshall plan
NTSA calls for pedestrian awareness to cut fatalities
Murder suspect Kevin Kangethe to remain in custody pending extradiction
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Cherotich and Odira dazzle in Eugene Prefontaine Classic
Next Article DP Kindiki tells off opposition over National Infrastructure Fund
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ruto urges Kenyans to reject tribal politics
Local News
DP Kindiki tells off opposition over National Infrastructure Fund
Local News
Cherotich and Odira dazzle in Eugene Prefontaine Classic
Athletics Sports
Westlands MP wanyonyi supports over 200 Githogoro fire victims
County News

You May also Like

County News

Man arrested for posing as EACC investigator to extort Ksh2M bribe

County NewsNEWS

Government resolves Dongo Kundu Land Compensation standoff

County NewsFeatures

MPs back Dr Barasa to succeed at MoH

Kaloleni GK Prison inmates rally towards the clarion call of greening the country
County News

Kaloleni GK Prison inmates plant 1,300 tree seedlings to green institution

Show More