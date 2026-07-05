WITIA launches smart library in Machakos,targets to bridge Kenya’s digital gap

Women in Technology and Innovation Africa (WITIA) has inaugurated the WITIA Smart Library at Mbukoni Comprehensive School in Machakos County, a milestone achievement in its effort to close Kenya’s digital gap and enhance access to high-quality, technology-driven education for students in underprivileged areas.

The Mbukoni Smart Library represents the second digital learning center created as part of the WITIA flagship Smart Libraries for a Smart Nation Initiative.

This initiative builds upon the achievements of the initial WITIA Smart Library at Nkaimurunya Comprehensive School in Kajiado County, which has set a standard for technology-driven education and digital inclusion.

Drawing on lessons learned from the Nkaimurunya project, the Mbukoni Smart Library incorporates enhanced design, improved learning spaces, and stronger accessibility features to ensure that every learner benefits from a safe, inclusive, and modern learning environment.

The organization has donated more than 2,300 curriculum aligned books to enhance literacy and learning, renovated and modernized three classrooms into learner-friendly spaces, and constructed a modern ablution block for teachers, improving staff welfare and creating a more conducive teaching environment.



Speaking during the launch, Eunice Pohlmann, Founder and Chairperson of Women in Technology and Innovation Africa, said the initiative reflects WITIA’s belief that access to technology should never depend on where a child is born.

“Education is the greatest equalizer, but in today’s world it must be accompanied by digital access. Through the Smart Library Initiative, we are ensuring that learners in every part of Kenya can access the same opportunities to learn, innovate, and compete globally.

The launch of the Mbukoni Smart Library is another step towards building an inclusive digital future where no child is left behind.”she said

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Julius Migos who was the chief guest, welcomed the initiative, noting that partnerships such as WITIA’s complement the Government’s commitment to improving learning outcomes through technology.

“The Government remains committed to ensuring that every Kenyan learner has access to quality education supported by modern technology.The WITIA Smart Library exemplifies the kind of collaboration that strengthens our education system by creating environments where learners can develop digital skills, critical thinking, and innovation. Together, we are preparing our young people for the opportunities and challenges of the twenty-first century.” Stated the CS

Wesa Sitati, Program Manager at WITIA, said the initiative is positioning learners to participate meaningfully in Kenya’s digital transformation.

“Digital skills are becoming fundamental to education, employment, and innovation. By establishing Smart Libraries in underserved schools, we are creating environments where learners gain confidence in using technology, develop problem-solving skills, and prepare themselves for participation in the global knowledge economy.”