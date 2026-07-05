AthleticsSports

Cherotich and Odira dazzle in Eugene Prefontaine Classic

Triple Olympic champion over 1500m Faith Kipyegon managed a 3rd position finish in the women’s mile race in 4:17:80.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

World Champions Lilian Odira and Faith Cherotich produced scintillating performances to claim victories in the 800m and 3000m steeplechase, respectively, at the Prefontaine Classic, the 9th stop of the Diamond League meetings on Saturday night in the USA.

Odira, who was making her 2nd Diamond League appearance in the two-lap race, crossed the finish line first in a seasonal best of 1 min 56.19 seconds.

Keely Hodgkinson of Britain and America’s Addison Willey finished 2nd and 3rd in 1:56.73 and 1:57.70, respectively.

“I’m so grateful, coming to the USA and doing my first Pre Classic and becoming a winner.” said Odira

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Olympic champion Cherotich outsprinted Bahraini Winfred Yavi in the last lap to claim victory in the 3,000m steeplechase in 8:51:71, moving into 2nd position in the standings on 21 points, 4 behind Tunisian Bouzayani Marwa.

Faith Cherotich crosses the finish line at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League

Yavi settled for 2nd spot on 8:52:84, ahead of Marwa and Kenyan Doris Domongole, who placed 3rd and 4th, respectively.

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Triple Olympic champion over 1500m Faith Kipyegon managed a 3rd position finish in the women’s mile race in 4:17:80,0.18 seconds behind Olympic silver medalist and compatriot Dorcas Ewoi, who finished 2nd.

The race was won by American Nikki Hiltz, who stopped the clock at a world-leading time of  4:17:49 minutes.

Kenya’s men had a bad day in the office as former 1500m world champion Timothy Cheruiyot finished 5th in the mile race while Reynold Cheruiyot was 11th.

Former World indoor silver medalist Noah Kibet placed 8th in the 800m.

The next meeting is scheduled for Monaco, France, on the 10th of this month.

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