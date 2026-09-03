County NewsNEWS

Witness narrates discovery of body, graves and skeletons at Kwa Binzaro

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
5 Min Read

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has presented fresh evidence in the ongoing Kwa Binzaro murder trial, with a prosecution witness narrating how police discovered a body, more than five suspected graves and human skeletal remains at a homestead linked to one of the accused persons.

Gona Charo Kalama, the 21st witness in this case, told the Shanzu Law Court he accompanied security officers to the homestead of Shallyne Anindo, one of eight accused persons facing charges relating to the deaths of 52 people.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Appearing before Hon. Mwanamkuu Sudi the witness narrated to the court a series of events that eventually led to the discovery of the remains in the Kwa Binzaro area.

He explained that the events began in 2025 when he encountered three strangers, two men and a woman, at his uncle’s homestead. He was informed that they were looking for land to purchase and were waiting to meet the village elder.

Later on 18th July 2025, while grazing cattle in Bofu, Charo received a call from his wife informing him that a visitor had arrived at their home seeking contacts of the area chief and village elder.

The visitor spoke to Charo, who shared the requested contacts through his wife and subsequently informed the village elder about the visitor.

State to unveil immigration office in Kericho January 2024
Kirinyaga among top counties in HIV control after infection drop
Govt to open passport processing centre in Malindi
Lari Boys High School closed indefinitely after fire incident

The witness said his wife later told him that she had allowed the visitor to use her phone to contact his relatives. The relatives subsequently called her and spoke of a church in Binzaro Forest where people were allegedly undertaking prolonged prayer and fasting until death, with a female pastor said to be in charge.

Charo later received a call from the Assistant County Commissioner (ACC) for Langobaya Division, who asked whether he knew a man named Mudzomba and whether he was aware of a church at his residence.

After saying he was unaware of any church, the witness was directed to establish whether there was one in the area.

Accompanied by two Nyumba Kumi members, Charo proceeded to Mudzomba’s residence. Mudzomba directed them to a nearby woman who had purchased land and allegedly owned a church.

They proceeded to the woman’s homestead, about 1.5 kilometres away, where they found a fenced compound with a locked gate.

Charo told the court that he recognised the woman as Anindo, whom he had previously seen at his uncle’s homestead among people looking for land.

After explaining that he was working with the county government, Charo was allowed into the compound. Anindo told him that four employees guarded and maintained the property and that she did not reside there. She said she had only come to check on a sick employee and take him to hospital.

The witness said the employee appeared pale and weak. He also photographed Anindo’s identification document before leaving and informing her that he would return the following day.

Charo subsequently briefed the ACC, who later returned with security officers, including police from Langobaya Police Station. After Anindo delayed in opening the gate, officers broke it open and entered the compound.

On 19th July 2025, Charo returned as the search continued. The team noticed marks on the ground suggesting that something had been dragged. Following the trail, they discovered the body of adult male wearing only underwear and covered with a leso.

Further searches uncovered more than five suspected graves and human skeletal remains, the witness testified.

The police recovered the body and remains, while Charo was directed to record his statement at the DCI offices in Malindi.

The next witness, Emmanuel Karisa Kalume, a matatu driver along the Malindi-Chakama-Bofu route, who told the court that he had transported Anindo and other individuals on several occasions, placing her within the Kwa Binzaro area during the period under investigation.

NPS advisory ahead of Saba Saba protests
NTSA issues road safety guidelines as rains persist
SDGs: Global Compact Network Kenya roots for sustainable business practices
KEMRI calls on gov’t to ban importation of drugs
Bodies recovered after flash floods in Spain
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article China-Africa trade imbalance narrative misleading, says envoy
Next Article Inside President Ruto’s development tour of Kajiado County
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kindiki directs three key ministries to fast-track the operationalisation of CAIPs
Local News NEWS
Over 30,000 runners confirmed for this year’s Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon
Athletics Sports
NACADA storms Kayole, seizes over 4,000 counterfeit alcoholic products in massive crackdown
County News
Illasit-Rombo-Chala-Njukini-Taveta road project
Ruto upbeat as Illasit-Taveta road hits 48pc completion
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Breakthrough forum highlights continental opportunities for Kenya under new AfCFTA protocols

Local News

National Democratic Institute faults 2024 Budget Policy Statement

Local News

Five people killed in Lamu alshabaab attack

Local NewsNEWS

UDA repeat polls for Kasarani to be held Tuesday at Hustler Centre

Show More