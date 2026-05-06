KUG party unveiled to bridge generational divide ahead of 2027 polls

A new party seeking to bridge the generational gap between younger and older Kenyans has entered Kenya’s political arena as the country heads toward the 2027 general election.

The Kenya United Generations (KUG) party, unveiled on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), is positioning itself as a platform to unite the Gen Z, millennials and older generations under a share political agenda.

The party’s Secretary General Dr. Vincent Munywoki said the formation of KUG is informed by what he described a growing disconnect between generations despite Kenya’s progress in multiparty democracy since 1992.

“We plan to eradicate tension between Gen Z, millenials and senior citizens,” Munywoki said after receiving the party’s registration certificate.

The party is banking on the rising political consciousness among young people, particularly Gen Z, while at the same time seeking to reassure older voters that their experience and role in governance remain relevant.

“This is a youth-driven party, it’s a party not about ethnicity. Everyone in the party will have a say. It’s a party where inclusion and equality are everything,” said Munywoki.

The party further announced plans to field candidates across all elective positions, including the presidency, in the next general election.

“Sisi kama KUG tutasimamisha wagombeaji katika viti vyote hadi Rais katika uchaguzi wa mwaka ujao,” Munywoki said.

He noted that the Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens regardless of age, adding that KUG intends to translate that principle into practice by creating a platform where young people and older generations can engage constructively.

“The energy of the young people is what is driving this party and every Kenyan deserves development,” he stated.

Two other new political parties also received registration certificates including the People Forum for Rebuilding Democracy (PFRD) and the Msingi wa Utaifa Party (MUP).