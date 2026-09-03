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Inside President Ruto’s development tour of Kajiado County

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read
President William Ruto inspects Rombo Bridge in Kajiado County.

President William Ruto is currently visiting Kajiado County where is expected to inspect and launch several development projects in the region.

The Head of State’s busy schedule today is set to begin in Rombo, Kajiado South Constituency to inspect the Rombo-Ilasit-Loitoktok road and Rombo Modern Market and an Irrigation Project in the same area.

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The President will later head to Loitoktok, Kajiado South Constituency to launch the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project, Affordable Housing Project and KMTC Student Hostels.

He will proceed to Kimana, Kajiado South Constituency to inspect the Kimana Modern Market during the day.

Ruto’s development tour will also take him to Namanga, Kajiado Central Constituency to inspect the town’s new modern market and the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity in the area.

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He is also expected to inspect the construction of Maparasha Bridge and Lesonkoyo Bridge, Kajiado Central Constituency

The final stop in the President Intinerary will be in Kajiado Town, Kajiado South Constituency where will inspect the Affordable Housing projects which was launch in February last year, a Modern Market, Student Hostels and the Police Housing Projects.

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