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Women urged to take active roles in leadership and politics

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
1 Min Read

Women across the country have been urged to step up and actively compete for political leadership in the 2027 General Election.

The call was made in Mulukhoni Village, Samia Sub-County, where Ambassador Josephine Ojiambo challenged women to venture into political spaces and compete for leadership positions traditionally dominated by men.

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Speaking after meeting Samia elders to seek their blessings, Ojiambo said increased representation of women in leadership would help reshape the country’s political landscape and advance issues affecting communities.

According to Professor Julia Ojiambo, her daughter is ready to take up the leadership mantle and has now turned to Samia elders for their blessings ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Her sentiments were echoed by Lydia Nasubu, Vice Chairperson of the Samia Women Achievers Alliance, who called for more women to take up leadership positions and use their influence to drive development and support community empowerment.

Ambassador Josphine is eyeing for  Funyula parliamentary seat in the 2027 elections.

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