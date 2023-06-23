WRC Safari Rally:Ogier commands morning session of day 2 action in Naivasha

Sebatien Ogier posted 17 minutes, 4 seconds to navigate through Loldia SS2, 9.8 seconds ahead of teammate Kalle Rovanperra and 11.3 seconds ahead of Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville.

The Toyata Gazoo Racing Team dominated the morning session of day 2 of the WRC Safari rally in a 1-2-3 overall finish after the Loldia 1, Geothermal 1, and Kedong 1 stages.

Sebatien Ogier posted 17 minutes, 4 seconds to navigate through Loldia SS2, 9.8 seconds ahead of teammate Kalle Rovanperra and 11.3 seconds ahead of Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville.

Ogier continued his dominance, leading Geothermal 1 SS3 in 23 minutes and 55.6 seconds,in which Toyata controlled the top four positions with Rovanperra,Elfyn Evans, and Katsuta Takamoto following, respectively.

Ogier still locked out his opponents in the Kendong 1 SS4, accumulating 38 minutes and 77.4 seconds,followed by Rovanperra and Evans in 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively, while Neuville came home 4th.

The drivers will repeat the 3 morning stages on Friday afternoon to conclude 7 stages of the total 19 in the 2023 WRC Safari rally, the 7th series of this year’s 13 legs.