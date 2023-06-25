The 2021 Safari rally winner leads overall standing after 15/19 stages, clocking 3 hours, 1 minute, and 18.7 seconds, followed by Rovaperra, 17.3 seconds behind, and Elfyn Evans, 2 minutes, 49.8 seconds behind in 3rd position.

WRC Safari Rally:Rovanperra and Ogier in supremacy battle in day 4

Toyota started the final day of the 2023 WRC Safari rally with momentum as defending champion Kalle Rovanperra halved Sebastien Ogier’s lead after claiming victory in Malewa SS 14, while Ogier won Oserian SS 15 early on Sunday.

The Finish navigated by John Halttunen driving car number 69 needed 6 minutes and 5.1 seconds to complete Malewa, 1 sec ahead of Ogier and a whopping 14.2 sec ahead of teammate Katsuta Takamoto.

M Sport Ford Otto Tanak finished a distant 4th.

Ogier gathered momentum to win Oserian 1 SS15 by a big margin of 8.6 seconds faster than Rovanperra, shockingly finishing without a tailgate.

