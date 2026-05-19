Zimbabwe welcomes negotiations on joining New Development Bank

The Zimbabwean government welcomes the decision by the Board of Governors of the New Development Bank (NDB) to approve the launch of negotiations on the country’s accession to the organisation, said Zimbabwe’s Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube.

He noted that the country had received official notification from the bank’s president, Dilma Rousseff, regarding the start of the accession process. The minister’s comments were reported by The Herald, a partner of TV BRICS.

“Membership to the New Development Bank is expected to strengthen Zimbabwe’s capacity to mobilise long-term development financing for key national priorities under the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2),” said Nkube.

Among the national priorities, the minister explained, are infrastructure modernisation, energy security, industrialisation, digital transformation, climate resilience, private sector growth and value chain development.

Nkube emphasised that the process of integration into the NBR demonstrates growing international confidence in Zimbabwe’s economic reform programme. Joining the NBR, the minister continued, contributes to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with countries of the Global South.

“This important step reinforces Zimbabwe’s development trajectory and demonstrates growing momentum towards accelerated economic transformation, strategic infrastructure development and enhanced South-to-South economic integration in line with the country’s Vision 2030 aspirations,” he said.

It was previously reported that the Zimbabwean government is deepening its cooperation with BRICS member states to accelerate the country’s accession to the group.

At the annual meeting of the NDB Board of Governors held in Moscow, Dilma Rousseff stated that the bank is embarking on the development of a new strategy to maintain its chosen course over the next five years. According to her, particular attention will be paid to expanding operational activities in new member countries of the bank.

COURTESY/TV BRICS