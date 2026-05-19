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UN underscores protection of nuclear sites following drone strike on Emirati plant

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was informed that the UAE has restored off-site power to Unit 3 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

Christine Muchira/Release
By Christine Muchira/Release
2 Min Read
The head of the UN atomic watchdog on Monday underscored the need to safeguard nuclear security in wartime, a day after a drone strike near a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 
© Unsplash/Karthik B K The skyline of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The head of the UN atomic watchdog on Monday underscored the need to safeguard nuclear security in wartime, a day after a drone strike near a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was informed that the UAE has restored off-site power to Unit 3 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant earlier on Monday following the attack, which caused a fire at an electrical generator near the Emirates’ sole nuclear plant.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi welcomed the restoration of external electricity supply “as an important step for nuclear safety, which means the reactor no longer needs emergency diesel generators for power,” the UN agency tweeted.

Never a target

The development occurred in the context of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which erupted in late February following US and Israeli strikes against Iran, and Tehran carrying out counterstrikes on several countries in the Gulf and wider region.

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According to news reports, the plant can provide a quarter of UAE’s energy needs.

Grossi reiterated that “nuclear sites and other installations important for nuclear safety must never be targeted by military activity.”

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Stop the fighting

Prior to this, UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued a statement saying he was deeply alarmed by reports of the drone strikes.

The Secretary-General recalled that he has consistently warned against any further escalation of the Middle East conflict, “and this incident provides yet another reason for all sides to halt the fighting completely,” he said.

“There must be no further attacks near civilian infrastructure, including nuclear power plants,” he stressed, adding that “attacks on nuclear installations are totally unacceptable, a violation of international law and must be condemned.”

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