NPS denies Central Police OCS is being processed for court

The National Police Service has dismissed as misleading and inaccurate social media reports alleging that the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Central Police Station was being processed for a court appearance.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the police service clarified that at no point was the OCS being prepared for arraignment in court, contrary to claims circulating online.

“The National Police Service wishes to respond to entirely erroneous and misleading social media reports alleging that the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of Central Police Station, Nairobi, was being processed for a court appearance. This information is incorrect,” the statement read.

The service noted that, like other disciplined institutions, it has established internal mechanisms for handling matters involving its officers, which may result in administrative or disciplinary action where necessary.

The NPS further explained that a court appearance cannot occur arbitrarily and must meet a defined legal threshold before any such action is taken.

“For the avoidance of doubt, at no time was the OCS of Central Police Station processed for a court appearance,” the statement added.

The police service urged members of the public to verify information from official sources before sharing it on social media.

“We appreciate the speed and dynamism of social media, but remind the public to obtain and verify accurate information on such matters directly from the National Police Service”, the service stated.

NPS was responding to reports that Central Police OCS Dishon Angoya, was expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday following his arrest over the release of 64 suspects detained during Monday’s protests.

He was reportedly placed in custody at Lang’ata Police Station pending further action, with an OB report indicating he was complaining of high blood pressure.

The officer is currently undergoing treatment at Langata Hospital.