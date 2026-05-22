10 Days to go: Madaraka Day 2026 in Wajir

History is not merely being written; it is being magnificently redefined before our very eyes. For the first time since the attainment of Kenya’s independence, the great and resilient land of Northern Kenya, specifically our beloved Wajir County, has been accorded the singular honour of hosting the National Madaraka Day Celebrations on 1st June, 2026.

This is not an ordinary national occasion or fanfare. It is a profound declaration of inclusion, recognition and national unity. It is a clear affirmation that the people of Wajir and the larger North Eastern region are an inseparable and valued pillar of the Kenyan nationhood. It is a proud and emotional moment for our people, a historic validation that the region once considered distant and forgotten is today firmly at the centre of Kenya’s development and national conversation.

We remain immensely grateful to President William Samoei Ruto for this monumental gesture that has elevated the pride, dignity and visibility of our region before the entire country and the international community. This decision by the Head of State reflects a leadership that believes in equity, fairness and the importance of carrying every corner of Kenya along in the national journey of transformation.

Beyond the Madaraka Day celebrations, this historic occasion has ushered in an unprecedented wave of transformation and development across Wajir County. A modern 10,000-seater stadium now proudly stands as a new landmark and a powerful beacon of opportunity for our youth and future generations. Beyond the Madaraka Day celebrations, this iconic facility has elevated Wajir into a new league, positioning the county as a capable host of major national events ranging from sporting competitions and cultural festivals to national conferences and high-level government functions.

Roads within Wajir Town have been beautifully upgraded, well-lit and modernized, while key transport infrastructure and the civilian airport have undergone remarkable improvement, significantly opening up the region to greater national opportunities, connectivity and economic growth.

Most importantly, development has not been confined to Wajir Town alone, all the six constituencies of Wajir County are witnessing impactful mega-projects that are designed to transforming lives from the grassroots upwards.

The development and modernization of these transformative projects have strategically positioned Wajir as an emerging regional hub for investment, commerce, transport and national events.

Indeed, Wajir today stands like a beautifully adorned bride, gracefully and confidently preparing for her grand celebration on the 1st of June. At this defining and historic moment in our collective journey, there is absolutely no space for divisive politics, petty contests of superiority, or any voices seeking to sow discord among a people firmly united in purpose. The people of Wajir have made a clear and deliberate choice, unity over division, harmony over conflict and progress over distractions that add no value to our shared destiny.

I particularly commend the maturity, solidarity and collective leadership demonstrated by the leaders and people of Wajir County during this important national moment. The unity being exhibited across political, social and community lines sends a powerful message to the nation that Wajir stands united, focused and ready to embrace a future of shared prosperity. Our strength has always resided in our togetherness and this historic occasion has only strengthened that bond even further.

As a region, we shall never forget the Government of President William Ruto that has stood with Northern Kenya in moments that truly matter, from the abolition of the discriminatory vetting process for national identity cards, to expanded opportunities, enhanced infrastructure investments and now the honour of hosting the nation during Madaraka Day celebrations. These are not mere political statements; they are tangible actions that reflect genuine commitment to justice, inclusivity, equal opportunity and national cohesion.

With the same commitment and sincerity demonstrated by President William Samoei Ruto towards Northern Kenya, the people of Wajir and the larger region shall continue walking hand in hand with him and fully support his vision of building a united, prosperous and inclusive Kenya, a nation that appreciates all communities equally, promotes fairness, safeguards dignity and ensures that no part of the Republic is left behind in the march towards development and shared prosperity.

This is therefore to invite the people of Kenya and particularly the great people of Wajir County to come out in large numbers on June 1st to celebrate this defining chapter in our history. Let us fill the stadium with joy, unity and gratitude. Let us warmly welcome the nation to Wajir and proudly showcase the greatness of our hospitality, resilience and patriotism.

Wajir is shining brighter than ever. Northern Kenya is rising with pride, purpose and promise. Together, we move forward in unity, dignity, inclusivity and shared prosperity, building a stronger and more united Kenya for all.

Adan Keynan is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Eldas Constituency.