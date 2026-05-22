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Two arrested, large narcotics haul seized in Ongata Rongai raid

43 rolls, four bags, and 30 wraps of suspected narcotics seized

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

A multi-agency team, led by National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse, seized a large cache of narcotics and arrested two suspects during an overnight crackdown in the Kware area of Ongata Rongai, NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa has said

The night raid involved the NACADA enforcement team, special police units, and officers from Ongata Rongai Police Station. Acting on intelligence, the team targeted a residential compound suspected of harbouring drug trafficking activities.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of 43 rolls of dry plant material suspected to be narcotics, four clear polythene bags containing similar substances, 30 small nylon-wrapped packages, and five additional nylon packages. Two weighing scales and two grinders, along with other items consistent with narcotics peddling, were also confiscated.

The two suspects, who resided in the same compound, were arrested at the scene and initially booked at Ongata Rongai Police Station. They have since been escorted to Muthaiga Police Station for further processing, where they are expected to face charges of narcotic drug trafficking.

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Speaking after the operation, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, CEO of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse, emphasised that the crackdown was about more than just seizures.

“This is about safeguarding our community, our children, and our future,” Dr. Omerikwa said. “In line with the presidential directive on the renewed fight against drug abuse in this country, we are taking this war to every doorstep. No corner will be left untouched. We shall pursue traffickers relentlessly until Kenya is free of this scourge.”

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The NACADA CEO called on residents to support security agencies by sharing information about suspected drug dens, assuring them that all operations would be conducted with professionalism and a sole focus on community protection. He reiterated that similar operations would continue nationwide as part of the government’s unwavering commitment to dismantling narcotics networks and shielding Kenyan youth from the devastation of substance abuse.

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