FootballSports

FIFA U17: Junior Starlets brace for Uganda test

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

The national Under 17 women’s soccer team ,Junior Starlets will face Uganda’s Teen Cranes today in a highly anticipated second round, first leg of the FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup qualifier at the FUFA Stadium Kadiba in Kampala.

Junior Starlets who eliminated Namibia 7-1 in the first round held their final training session on Thursday , looking forward to register an away win to give them the advantage heading into the second leg in Nairobi on the 30th of this month.

In another fixture Senegal will take on Cameroon in Dakar.

The 2026 FIFA Under 17 Women’s World cup will be held in Morocco from the 17th of October to the 7th of November and the Junior Starlets are determined to make their second appearance after their debut in 2024 in the Dominican Republic.

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