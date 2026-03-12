County NewsNEWS

EACC launches corruption prevention committees in Homa Bay

13 counties have already operationalised CPCs, including Baringo, Embu, Kilifi, and Kwale.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has partnered with Homa Bay County to establish and operationalise Corruption Prevention Committees (CPCs), aimed at promoting good governance and strengthening integrity systems in public institutions at the county level.

Homa Bay becomes the latest county to establish the committees, joining 13 others that have already operationalised CPCs, including Baringo, Embu, Kilifi, and Kwale.

Speaking Thursday during the launch at the Homa Bay County Headquarters, EACC Commissioner  Cecilia Mutuku noted that the committees provide a mechanism for mainstreaming corruption prevention and promoting ethics and integrity within county governments.

She urged the county leadership to ensure the full establishment and effective operationalisation of the County Apex Corruption Prevention Committee.

“A firm commitment to combating corruption will enhance public trust, accountability, and sustainable development for the people of Homa Bay County,” she said.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga underscored the county’s commitment to establishing the committees, noting that they will strengthen transparency, accountability, and good governance in the management of public resources for the benefit of residents.

The initiative is supported under the EACC–GIZ Good Governance Programme. GIZ Good Governance Team Leader Judith Oduma reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to working with EACC and county governments to operationalise the committees and enhance service delivery.

“The Commission remains committed to supporting counties in building strong ethics and integrity systems and strengthening corruption prevention initiatives to detect and address corruption effectively”, EACC assured.

 

