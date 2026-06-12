USA face stern test against Paraguay in World Cup opener

The United States kicks off its 2026 World Cup campaign on home soil tonight, hosting Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in a Group D opener that marks the first World Cup meeting between the two nations since 1930.

For Mauricio Pochettino’s side, the timing could hardly be more pressure-laden. The Americans have endured a difficult 2026 so far, losing three of their four matches this year to Germany, Portugal, and Belgium, with their lone victory coming 3-2 against Senegal just last week.

A strong showing in front of a home crowd would go a long way toward settling nerves and building momentum heading into the rest of the group stage.

Paraguay, meanwhile, arrives in Los Angeles with a story of revival. This marks their return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010, when they famously reached the quarterfinals, still their best result in tournament history.

Coach Gustavo Alfaro took over after his predecessor managed only one win in six qualifying matches, and has since restored the side’s traditional style of play. La Albirroja have gone unbeaten in recent outings, with impressive results against Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay, though their qualifying campaign also saw them concede 14 goals across 18 matches, hinting at defensive vulnerabilities that the hosts could look to exploit.

The stakes attached to tonight’s result extend well beyond the three points on offer. History has not been kind to American sides that stumble out of the blocks — across the last ten World Cups featuring a group stage, the US has advanced every time it won or drew its opener, and been eliminated every time it lost.

Tactically, much will depend on how the US breaks down a side expected to sit deep and defend in numbers. Paraguay are likely to absorb pressure and look to frustrate their hosts, meaning the decisive moment may well come down to a flash of individual brilliance from Christian Pulisic or Folarin Balogun in the final third.

With a nation watching and a daunting historical trend looming, the pressure is firmly on the USMNT to deliver from the opening whistle.