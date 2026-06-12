9-man South Africa beaten by hosts Mexico in World Cup opener

South Africa’s opening match at the 2026 World Cup turned into a nightmare, as the team suffered a chaotic 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico at a packed Estadio Azteca, finishing the game with just nine players on the pitch.

Things went wrong almost immediately. Just nine minutes in, a costly error from midfielder Yaya Sithole allowed Julian Quinones to strike home and give Mexico an early lead. South Africa never recovered from the setback, and Raul Jimenez later doubled Mexico’s advantage to seal the win.

The match descended into further chaos in the second half. Sithole was shown a straight red card for bringing down Bryan Gutierrez, who was through on goal. Moments later, Themba Zwane was also sent off following a VAR review, leaving South Africa with just nine men. Remarkably, Mexico defender Cesar Montes was also dismissed after a VAR check for stopping a South African counterattack.

The three red cards marked the first time a World Cup match had seen three dismissals since Portugal faced the Netherlands in 2006, and the most in tournament history. Both Sithole and Zwane will now be suspended for South Africa’s next match, alongside Montes for Mexico.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the result reflects a tough reality for Bafana Bafana, who offered little in attack throughout the contest.

With the loss, South Africa now face a daunting task against Czechia in Atlanta on June 18, a match they must navigate without two key players due to suspension. It’s a brutal way to begin what was already shaping up to be a challenging World Cup campaign for the Bafana Bafana.