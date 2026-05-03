14 African countries announce support for Africa Digital Inclusivity Standard Harmonisation

Fourteen African countries have formally announced their support for the harmonisation of the Africa Digital Inclusivity Standard, marking a significant milestone toward building an inclusive and accessible digital future for the continent.

The announcement was made during the Ministerial Roundtable of digital inclusion, at the closing ceremony of the connected Africa Summit 2026 that included a representation from Kenya, Angola, Chad, Malawi and South Sudan.

Digital accessibility for persons with disabilities refers to the design and development of digital products and services so that people with different types of disabilities can perceive, understand, navigate, and interact with them effectively and independently.

Digital accessibility ensures that websites, mobile applications, software, online platforms, ATMs, payment systems, and other digital technologies are usable by people with disabilities such as visual, hearing, physical, speech, cognitive, or neurological impairments.

Through a strategic partnership between inABLE and the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) Africa is developing its first harmonised digital accessibility standard for ICT products and services.

The proposed standard is being tailored to reflect African realities, including infrastructure gaps, linguistic diversity, varying levels of connectivity, and the lived experiences of African communities.

Speaking during the closing session, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of ICT and the Digital Economy William Kabogo, underscored the importance of inclusive digital transformation across the continent.

He emphasised that Africa’s rapidly expanding digital economy must be built on the principle that no one is left behind, particularly persons with disabilities who continue to face barriers in accessing digital products and services.

ARSO Technical Director Reuben Kisore, reaffirmed the technical commitment to harmonising digital accessibility standards to ensure consistency across the continent.

He noted that standardisation will enable devices and technologies developed or deployed in Africa to meet uniform accessibility requirements, facilitating interoperability, market access, and consumer protection.

“Currently, 14 countries have confirmed participation in the harmonisation process, with more expected to join,” he added.

Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Information Technologies of the Republic of Angola, Ângelo Miguel Buta João called for strengthened continental cooperation.

He noted that aligning Africa’s digital accessibility standards with global benchmarks will enhance competitiveness, enable African innovations to access international markets, and ensure the continent is not left behind in the global digital economy.

Minister of Information, Communication Technology and Postal Services of the Republic of South Sudan, Ateny Wek Ateny confirmed his country’s commitment to the process.

He highlighted South Sudan’s existing affirmative action policy allocating 10 per cent of opportunities to persons with disabilities and emphasised the importance of harmonised regulations to strengthen inclusive digital development and shared learning across borders.

The Africa Digital Inclusivity Standard harmonisation process represents a bold step toward a digitally inclusive continent, one where technology empowers all citizens, drives economic growth, and safeguards equal participation in the digital age.