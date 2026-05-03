County News

Sakaja calls for calm as Nairobi intensifies flood mitigation efforts

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has called on political leaders to reduce tensions as the County continues implementing firm, ongoing measures to address flooding and restore order in the city.

Speaking at PCEA Evergreen Parish in Westlands Constituency, Sakaja said the County is currently intensifying its crackdown on illegal developments on riparian land, with demolition and reclamation works already underway across several areas.

He noted that multiple encroached zones are already being reclaimed, with operations currently extending to additional locations, including Kirichwa Kubwa in Kilimani.

“The work to reclaim riparian land is ongoing at high speed. We are recovering many areas, and as the rains continue, more structures built on riparian land are being identified and removed. This exercise is ongoing, and no one is being exempted,” he said.

The Governor said the intervention is receiving national backing, pointing to the ongoing removal of part of the State House perimeter wall to restore natural water flow as a leading example.

Sakaja linked the demolitions to Nairobi’s worsening flood situation, noting that illegal construction on waterways and poor planning are continuing to fuel the crisis.

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“We are facing serious flood challenges, not just in Nairobi but across the country, including Tana River. People must take responsibility. You cannot block waterways and then complain about floods,” he said.

At the same time, Sakaja indicated that planning officials who approved developments on riparian reserves and flood-prone areas are being held to account.

“Many people are currently losing parts of their property after receiving approvals and building on riparian land and floodplains. Whether this happened years ago or recently, planners and surveyors are expected to adhere to development regulations,” he said.

He urged residents living in high-risk areas to relocate, emphasizing that reclaiming riparian land is part of a broader, ongoing effort to improve drainage systems and sewer infrastructure.

“In places like Grogan, we are losing lives. This should not be happening. People cannot continue living in dangerous zones. This is not about politics, it is about safety and saving lives,” Sakaja added.

Meanwhile, the Governor has cautioned against the politicisation of development projects, particularly the ongoing construction of the modern Gikomba Market, which is progressing and is expected to be completed within six months.

“Do not listen to politicians who do not care about your dignity. The market is under construction and is aimed at improving working conditions and restoring dignity to traders,” he said.

Sakaja further condemned recent incidents of violence at public gatherings, calling for tolerance in political spaces.

“We need peace, stability, and tolerance. Violence is not the answer. As leaders, we must continue lowering political tensions and promoting unity. In a democracy, we may disagree, but we must respect each other’s right to be heard,” he said.

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