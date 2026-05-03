Kenya, Japan pledge deeper economic cooperation

Kenya attaches great importance to its partnership with Japan, which has continued to deliver tangible results across critical sectors of the economy, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has said.

Speaking when he hosted a Japanese government visiting delegation led by Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, Mudavadi said that Kenya and Japan have committed to deepen their cooperation in trade, investment, development and multilateral engagement.

Mudavadi said Kenya and Japan reviewed progress in Kenya -Japan relations and explored new areas of cooperation.

“Japan is Kenya’s key and dependable development partner. Kenya attaches great importance to its partnership with Japan, which has continued to deliver tangible results across critical sectors of our economy,” he said.

The PCS noted that the visit comes at a time of global economic and geopolitical uncertainty, saying stronger partnerships are necessary to sustain development momentum.

“We are operating in an increasingly volatile global environment, and it is important that we continue to strengthen strategic partnerships such as this one,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi highlighted Japan’s support through Official Development Assistance, which has financed major projects in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, health, ICT, and education.

“Japan’s development cooperation has been instrumental in supporting Kenya’s transformation, particularly in geothermal energy, irrigation, and infrastructure development,” said Mudavadi.

On trade relations, Mudavadi pointed to the existing imbalance, noting that Kenya’s exports to Japan remain significantly lower than imports.

“There is a need to expand market access for Kenyan products and create a more balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship,” he said.

He encouraged Japanese investors to take advantage of opportunities in Kenya under Public-Private Partnerships and ongoing economic reforms.

“Kenya remains open and ready for investment. We welcome deeper Japanese participation in our development agenda,” he said.

On financial cooperation, Mudavadi highlighted ongoing discussions on innovative financing arrangements, including the proposed Samurai loan structure and support for key infrastructure projects such as the Mombasa Special Economic Zone Phase II.

“These financing discussions are critical in supporting priority national projects and strengthening economic resilience,” he said.

On security cooperation, he welcomed Japan’s continued support in maritime security and capacity building, noting its importance to regional stability and trade facilitation.

Mudavadi also addressed multilateral cooperation, calling for stronger collaboration in global governance reform and international financial systems.

“We must continue to push for a more inclusive and responsive multilateral system that reflects current global realities,” he said.

On global peace and security, he expressed concern over ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East, and parts of Africa.

“These conflicts continue to disrupt global supply chains and economic stability. Dialogue remains the most viable path to lasting solutions,” he said.

During the talks, Mudavadi congratulated Japan on the election of Her Excellency Sanae Takaichi as the country’s first female Prime Minister, describing it as a historic milestone.

“Kenya congratulates Japan on the election of its first female Prime Minister. This is a significant milestone that reflects progress in inclusive leadership,” he said.

Toshimitsu said Japan values its partnership with Kenya and is committed to expanding cooperation.

“Kenya is an important partner for Japan in Africa. We are committed to deepening our cooperation in trade, investment, and development,” Toshimitsu said.

The two leaders called for accelerated efforts to address the trade imbalance, expand market access, and promote value addition for Kenyan exports. They also called for stronger collaboration in investment promotion and business linkages.

They further called for expanded cooperation in people-to-people exchanges, including education, tourism, culture and sports, as well as technical training and scholarship programmes.

On maritime security and climate action, the two sides called for enhanced cooperation, including Kenya’s participation in global green initiatives such as the Yokohama Green Expo 2027.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing commitment to deepen practical cooperation aimed at delivering tangible economic and development outcomes.

The Kenya – Japan partnership spans over six decades and continues to evolve as a key pillar of bilateral relations, anchored on development cooperation, trade and strong people-to-people ties.