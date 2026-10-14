Kipchoge signs three-year deal as Absa Bank Kenya official World Tour financial partner

Double Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has signed a three-year deal as Absa Bank Kenya’s official World Tour Financial Partner.

Through this collaboration, the 41-year-old athlete will highlight stories of ambition and success during his global marathon tours, aiming to inspire future generations and encourage them to push beyond their limits.

Kipchoge ran his third of the seven World Tour marathons with a course record last Sunday in Melbourne, Australia.

The five-time Berlin marathon champion began his inspirational runs on May 24th this year, finishing 16th at the Cape Town marathon in South Africa.

He later achieved 12th position on July 13th at the Porto Alegre marathon in Brazil, on the South American continent. Last Sunday’s victory was his first at the Melbourne Marathon, setting a new course record of 2:09:10.

For Absa, that philosophy aligns closely with its commitment to helping customers realise ambitions that may once have seemed beyond reach, whether buying a home, starting a business, funding an education, growing wealth, or creating opportunities for future generations.

Beyond sports, Kipchoge is passionate about inspiring young people, promoting healthy living, and creating opportunities for communities to thrive.

These priorities align strongly with Absa’s commitment to youth development, entrepreneurship, education, and meaningful community impact across the continent.

Yusuf Omari, Managing Director and CEO of Absa Bank Kenya, said, “Eliud Kipchoge’s achievements extend beyond sport. He embodies possibility beyond limits. He is proof of what is possible when talent, discipline, and purpose come together. As a proudly Pan-African organisation, we are inspired by his journey in athletics, from his early cross-country trials in Kenya to becoming one of the most decorated athletes in the world. Partnering with Eliud enables us to connect with our customers on a human level, inspiring everyday individuals, entrepreneurs, and institutions to dream bigger and achieve their financial aspirations across Kenya and the rest of Africa.”

The partnership will come to life through exclusive customer experiences, leadership conversations, digital storytelling, wellness initiatives, and community programs across Absa’s Pan-African footprint.

Through these engagements, Absa and Kipchoge will inspire individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses to pursue their ambitions with confidence and determination.

Mwihaki Wachira, Absa Bank Kenya’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Director, said, “Inspired by our purpose of ‘Empowering Africa’s tomorrow together, one story at a time,’ we believe that every individual has a story worth investing in and that, with the right support, people can achieve extraordinary things.”

Speaking on Monday during the partnership signing ceremony in Nairobi after arriving from Australia,Kipchoge said,

“Success is never achieved alone. That is why I am proud to call Absa my partner and to feel their support as I run seven marathons on all seven continents in pursuit of my vision to make the world a running world. I have often defined teamwork as a group of people working together who trust each other. As a long-time Absa customer, that trust dates back many years. To continue this journey together is a very exciting moment for me.”



Together, Absa and Eliud Kipchoge will inspire millions of Africans to take the next step toward their ambitions and transform their aspirations into achievement.

The four-time London Marathon champion has participated in three marathons across three continents in his noble cause, raising $67,676 toward his goal of $1 million.

He plans to compete in seven marathons on seven different continents over the next two years.

The funds will be used to support the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation, which aims at giving all children in the world access to knowledge and education.