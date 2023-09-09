Home Sports Cricket: Kenya lifts ICC Division two qualifier title in  Botswana

Cricket: Kenya lifts ICC Division two qualifier title in  Botswana

By
Bernard Okumu
-

 

The national women’s cricket team beat Botswana by 9 wickets to win the ICC Africa division two T20 World Cup qualifier held in Gaberone,Botswana.

kiico

Bowler Flavia Odhiambo starred with 4/10 in 3.2 overs as Kenya Went on to clinch the championship for just 52 runs in 14.2 overs.

Daisy Njoroge remained unbeaten on a 24 – ball 26, inclusive of three boundaries while Queentor Abel added 13 off 19 to the tally before Goabilwe Matome knocked over her stumps in the 6th over to gift the hosts their sole consolation wicket.

Fielding first for only the second time in the tournament, the Kenyan bowlers were merciless, restricting Botswana to 2/10 at the close of the power play, courtesy of the Idambo sisterhood of Lavendah and Melvin banding pace and spin to produce one – a – piece.

Flavia Odhiambo emerged as the best player of the match

Not relenting, the evergreen Queentor Abel spun her way to 2 wickets off 3 balls in the sixth over to pile on the misery for the hosts who were left reeling at 4/20 after 6 overs.

An attempt to rebuild by Florence Samanyika earned her the highest and the only double digit score of the innings with 22 off 23 balls but she could only add 15 runs to the fifth wicket alongside Oratile Kgeresi before Melvin Khagoitsa snapped her up as Abel’s thirteenth and final victim of the tournament.

Botswana could only add 17 runs from hereon for their final five wickets, courtesy of Odhiambo’s bowling masterpiece that earned her the player of the match accolades.

Quinter Abel was declared the tournament’s best wicket keeper

Abel Quinter  finished on 3/10 off 4 overs to wrap up the tournament as the highest wicket taker with thirteen wickets from five innings.

Her batting prowess at the top of the order that included a century and two half centuries earned her the top run scorer award with 238 runs and a top strike rate of 149.68 from 5 innings.

Her opening partner, Daisy Njoroge, came a close second on the batting charts with 173 runs from 5 innings and the tournament’s best batting average of 86.50 runs.

Following the victory Kenya as well as Botswana qualified for the ICC 2023 Women T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier – Division 1 tournament slated for 7th – 18th December, 2023 in Entebbe, Uganda.

Additional reporting from Agencies

 

 

 

 

Bernard Okumu
Website | + posts
Previous articleWafalme loses to Egypt in Round of 16,to face Mali in ranking clash
Next articleHomabay CHPs hail CS Nakhumicha for monthly stipend

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR