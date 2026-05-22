FootballSports

Kenya holds Uganda in FIFA U17 World Cup Qualifiers

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

 

Kenya’s National women’s U17 soccer team, Junior Starlets shared the spoils against Uganda after eraning a 1-1 draw during their first leg, second round qualifier for the  FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup qualifier played Friday at  FUFA Stadium Kadiba in Kampala.

Uganda found the back of the net 13 minutes into the match through Shadia Nabirye before Emily Adhiambo scored from long range in the second half to equalize for Starlets.

Junior Starlets shift their attention to preparations for the second leg which will be played on the 30th of this month in Nairobi.

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The winner over the two legs will advance to the thrid and final round of the qualifiers. Four teams from Africa will join hosts Morocco at this year’s FIFA Under 17 Women’s World cup.

Kenya is bidding to make a return to the global showpiece following their historic debut in 2024 in Dominican Republic.

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