Utumishi fire: DCI positively identifies 7 students linked to arson attack

Detectives have positively identified seven Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School students involved in the arson attack through forensic analysis of CCTV footage.

Giving an update on the investigations, the DCI described the breakthrough as a significant step in the investigations and said detectives are pursuing another student who had earlier been released.

“After conducting a thorough, detailed forensic analysis of the CCTV footage recovered from the school, coupled with enhanced review at the Forensic Imaging and Acoustic Laboratory at DCI National Police Service Forensics Laboratory, a positive identification of the students who lit the fire has been realised”, the DCI said in a statement Sunday.

“ Further analysis of the CCTV footage, conducted in collaboration with the teachers, has enabled the investigation team to confirm the identity of seven students who participated in the arson before escaping the scene. Of the eight suspects previously arrested, six have been positively identified and confirmed through the footage”, it added.

It has also been established that the seventh identified student was among those earlier released to their parents and is currently not in custody.

16 students perished in the Thursday, May 28, 2026, tragic fire in Gilgil, Nakuru County, that has shocked the nation

Post-Mortem Examinations

Parents of the 16 girls who died will have to wait longer for DNA results before the bodies are released to them.

The post-mortem examinations conducted at Naivasha Sub-County Referral Hospital Mortuary by a team of pathologists led by Dr Dorothy Njeri confirmed that the students died as a result of severe burns.

The grief-stricken parents were allowed to view the bodies. However, only three were positively identified, as the others had been burnt beyond recognition.

DNA reference samples were also collected from the families of the deceased students to facilitate formal identification of the remains which was necessitated by the extent of the burns.

“The National Police Service reiterates its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, relatives, friends, and the entire school community. We also wish quick recovery to those still receiving medical treatment. The DCI thanks members of the public, parents, guardians, students and the school community for their continued calm, patience, and full cooperation with the investigating team during this difficult period”, the DCI said.

It thanked the parents and students for assisting with the investigators by providing statements and supporting the review of evidence.

“We urge anyone with additional information that may assist the ongoing investigation to continue coming forward. The DCI remains committed to conducting a thorough, professional, and impartial inquiry to deliver justice for the victims and their families, it assured.