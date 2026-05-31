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Wajir County ready to host historic 63rd Madaraka Day

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
3 Min Read
North Eastern Regional Commissioner John Odhiambo. PHOTO | Selestus Mayira

Kenyans from across the country attending the 63rd Madaraka Day in Wajir County should expect a well-coordinated event after months of preparations according to officials handling the national celebration.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with KBC, North Eastern Regional Commissioner John Odhiambo said the historic event for the county has been well planned to ensure peace and security of all the attendees.

“The security situation in Wajir County in particular and North Eastern in general has been very peaceful and calm. In Wajir, we have not reported any incident in the past six months,” said Odhiambo.

Wajir County is the first North Eastern county to host such a high level event which will take place at the 10,000-seater Wajir Stadium which has been built from the ground up with resources from the National Government.

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According to Odhiambo, the county has been emerged as the most peaceful in Kenya out of the 47 counties based on the incidences that were reported compared to other counties.

The commissioner said through a multi-agency approach, the government has ensured there are necessary arrangements to establish a lasting peace in the region.

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North Eastern Regional Commissioner John Odhiambo during the interview. PHOTO | Selestus Mayira

“The narrative in north Eastern region has shifted. It has shifted from a region of insecurity to a place of peace and stability, said Odhiambo.

“For those who are coming I want to assure them of their security and that while they are here, they are in a secure and a safe place.”

As a host county, Wajir has realized accelerated development projects being carried out jointly by the county and the national government.

The county has witnessed more than a dozen projects being implemented concurrently among them, the 10,000-seater stadium which post-celebration, is expected to support talent development in the region.

On Saturday, the stadium which has been constructed to international standard played host to thousands who converged at the facility to watch the much anticipated UEFA Champions League between Arsenal vs PSG.

The country also benefited from construction of new tarmac roads, street lighting, electricity and water connections within the town a move which is expected to open up the Wajir Town as a formidable economic hub supporting businesses, agriculture and tourism sectors.

The government has also invested in the renovations at the Wajir International Airport where the runway, apron and visitors check-in areas have been upgraded.

Other ongoing projects include construction of three markets in Wajir South Constituency and Habasweini Constituency which will support more than 1400 traders, student accommodation centres for Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVETs), 220 affordable housing units in Wajir Town and road projects like the 57km HOAGP Wajir – Tabaj Road.

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